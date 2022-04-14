Qmall (QMALL) Tokenomics
Qmall (QMALL) Information
The QMALL token is a service token of the Qmall Exchange, the main application of which is to use it to pay a commission when using the exchange's services, including a trading commission, as well as to obtain additional privileges.
The overall goal of creating a QMALL token that goes beyond a specific set of innovations is to provide a more balanced and sustainable ecosystem that takes into account the needs of its users. Having studied the market, we conclude that the main leaders of the cryptocurrency asset market are the representatives of East Asian countries and form their activity at the expense of the exchange. Qmall Exchange team, the Ukrainian cryptocurrency exchange, set itself the goal of creating a token infrastructure that is technically and reputably consistent with the European format and convenient to use the community of Western mentality.
Benefits of QMALL token: Exclusive opportunities for the community token; Passive profit with qBox; Buying goods and services from the Qmall Marketplace; Participation in voting for the development of the project
Qmall (QMALL) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Qmall (QMALL), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Qmall (QMALL) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Qmall (QMALL) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal QMALL tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange QMALL tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår QMALL's tokenomics, kan du udforske QMALL tokens live-pris!
QMALL Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor QMALL måske er på vej hen? Vores QMALL prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.