PUBLC (PUBLX) Tokenomics
PUBLC (PUBLX) Information
PUBLC is a new gateway to the web for searching and discovering content. It combines Web2 content with Web3 economy, technology and ideology, creating a collaborative platform for the beneﬁt of the entire web ecosystem that is ethically designed and distributing its revenue in a way that is more inclusive, transparent and fair.
PUBLC indexes content such as music, videos, and news from websites, content platforms and other sources from across the web. With the help of its users PUBLC aims to index the entire web and categorize it into relevant topics and search queries to make the vast content of the web more accessible.
PUBLC rewards its entire ecosystem for the value they create on the platform with its own cryptocurrency called PUBLX, which in turn creates a strong incentive for each user group to continue contributing to the growth of the platform.
PUBLX token is at the basis of PUBLC's financial infrastructure and is connected to the platform’s native revenue models paid in USD, such as advertising, promoted content, e-commerce and more.
With the supply and distribution of the tokens to the ecosystem being based on the usage of the platform and the value created, and the demand of the tokens coming from businesses and advertisers for services consumed on the platform, PUBLC is able to establish real value for its token and create a sustainable revenue model for all of PUBLC’s ecosystem. This token model powers PUBLC’s rewarding mechanism allowing it to share 90% of its revenue with its ecosystem.
PUBLC (PUBLX) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for PUBLC (PUBLX), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
PUBLC (PUBLX) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for PUBLC (PUBLX) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal PUBLX tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange PUBLX tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår PUBLX's tokenomics, kan du udforske PUBLX tokens live-pris!
PUBLX Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor PUBLX måske er på vej hen? Vores PUBLX prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.