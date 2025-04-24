Primas Pris (PST)
Live prisen på Primas (PST) i dag er 0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 9.06K USD. PST til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Primas markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Primas Prisændring inden for dagen er -69.67%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 51.20M USD
Få opdateringer af PST til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige PST prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Primas til USD $ -0.000406696623695729.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Primas til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Primas til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Primas til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ -0.000406696623695729
|-69.67%
|30 dage
|$ 0
|-72.92%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|-79.62%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Primas: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
+0.23%
-69.67%
-68.83%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
Primas is a platform for high-quality content centred in Distributed Trusted Content Protocol or DTCP. It utilized blockchain technology in ascertaining content credibility and also utilized economic incentives to speed up the creation and circulation of the content of high quality. It also gives the readers the capacity to view the customized content of high-quality via social recommendations. Traditional internet application can also make use of APIs in accessing Primas, thereby gaining instant access to the power offered by Primas. The token spreading on Primas platform is known as PST. It is utilized for rewarding the creators of valuable content on the Primas DApp as well as the miners who aid in the upkeep of the Hawkeye crawlers and Primas Node. The utilization of POS secondary networking ensures high scalability, hastened accessing speeds and the capacity to support massive scale applications simultaneously. Users are not required to hold on for block confirmations to attain a user experience which is consistent. This also greatly minimizes the cost of the transaction of utilizing blockchain and sorts issues of bottlenecking. A totally decentralized structure which employs an economic incentivization system and technique for node discovery lets anyone partake or quit by utilizing the Primas node at any moment without having an impact on end users. Presently, the secondary network linked to Ethereum is compatible with the use of a massive amount of users. In the event of serious overcrowding on the Ethereum network, users will still have the capacity to utilize Primas without stalling. They also are not required to make payment for gas fees.
