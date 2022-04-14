Pawtocol (UPI) Tokenomics
Pawtocol is a global online community of pet lovers who aim to disrupt the pet industry by leveraging blockchain technology to monetize data about their pets, improve owners’ purchasing experience, and help veterinarians to deliver better care.
Pawtocol is the world’s most advanced online pet community, combining blockchain, AI and IoT technologies to improve the lives of the world’s 400+ million pets. This user-friendly, multi-functional platform will seamlessly integrate into the average pet parent’s daily life, uniquely positioning it to take over this fast-growing, $150B+ industry.
Pawtocol’s blockchain technology provides its users cutting-edge privacy and security features, including complete control of their data and the ability to get paid for securely selling it to data buyers. With the help of AI, the platform will offer pet parent’s helpful, personalized guidance with everything from buying treats to providing healthcare. The company’s integrated, NFC-enabled dog tag makes interacting with the platform simple and intuitive, because Pawtocol is for all the world’s pets.
One of the most unique innovations of the Pawtocol platform is the Data Marketplace, a first of its kind, peer-to-peer exchange for users to safely sell their de-identified data directly to companies and groups that want to buy it. For users, this means getting paid when someone wants to use their data. For buyers, it means richer datasets, with cheaper price tags.
The Pawtocol Data Marketplace represents a revolution in how data flows around the pet industry. But, it also represents another first: a sustainable technology company that more fairly pays for the digital resources it consumes. All of this means that when Pawtocol grows, everyone will benefit.
Pawtocol (UPI) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Pawtocol (UPI), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Pawtocol (UPI) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Pawtocol (UPI) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal UPI tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange UPI tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår UPI's tokenomics, kan du udforske UPI tokens live-pris!
UPI Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor UPI måske er på vej hen? Vores UPI prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
