Page Pris (PAGE)
Live prisen på Page (PAGE) i dag er 0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 0.00 USD. PAGE til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Page markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Page Prisændring inden for dagen er -2.16%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 0.00 USD
Få opdateringer af PAGE til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige PAGE prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Page til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Page til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Page til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Page til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|-2.16%
|30 dage
|$ 0
|-7.58%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|+16.34%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Page: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
--
-2.16%
+3.74%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
The PAGE token is a token with books at heart. PAGE represents a network of human beings who support the idea that creating things should provide a viable income, no matter where a creator is from or what that creator’s role in the greater ecosystem of the creative life of human beings happens to be. As such, PAGE is designed to be a decentralized network with the intention of including more people in this creative way of life, rather than an exclusive and/or centralized network built around the intention of keeping a majority of people out to increase the profits of a few industry mainstays. The PAGE token launch begins a long process of development which will ultimately result in a Cosmos SDK blockchain capable of administering governance to the network via DAO, facilitating transactions across a far-reaching network, and keeping said network online by collecting fees in the native PAGE token. PAGE supply will be capped at 100M, with 10M minted to the Ethereum blockchain and 90M to be minted to Cosmos at a later date. The way forward for the PAGE network seems clear: disrupt the traditional book and ebook industries by providing a more streamlined publishing platform. PAGE will offer more transparency into the performance of books while lowering costs to authors and publishers to a minimum. Instead of separate licenses for each form a given book might take, one NFTBook can be updated and will be able to serve video and audio content in addition to the traditional text files offered by popular e-reader apps and devices today, but in addition to this, NFTBooks will also offer the capacity to request a print copy at printer cost via the dAPP contained in each and every book. NFTBooks are unstoppable, consisting of a blockchain-saved reference point and an IPFS back end that is as strong as the network it resides upon. With public + private key encryption to lock the content behind a permissioned token gate and prevent unauthorized access, NFTBooks will even begin to surpass the security of paper book and ebook formats. With digital ownership and scarcity, markets for NFTBooks will be more efficient than anything that has come before. Even the Gutenberg Press and its various antecedents could not create books as durable and censorship-resistant as NFTBooks.
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
At forstå tokenomics for Page (PAGE) kan give dybere indsigt i dets langvarige værdi og vækstpotentiale. Fra hvordan tokens distribueres til hvordan udbuddet styres, afslører tokenomics kernestrukturen i et projekts økonomi. Få mere at vide om PAGE Tokens omfattende tokenomics nu!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 PAGE til VND
₫--
|1 PAGE til AUD
A$--
|1 PAGE til GBP
￡--
|1 PAGE til EUR
€--
|1 PAGE til USD
$--
|1 PAGE til MYR
RM--
|1 PAGE til TRY
₺--
|1 PAGE til JPY
¥--
|1 PAGE til RUB
₽--
|1 PAGE til INR
₹--
|1 PAGE til IDR
Rp--
|1 PAGE til KRW
₩--
|1 PAGE til PHP
₱--
|1 PAGE til EGP
￡E.--
|1 PAGE til BRL
R$--
|1 PAGE til CAD
C$--
|1 PAGE til BDT
৳--
|1 PAGE til NGN
₦--
|1 PAGE til UAH
₴--
|1 PAGE til VES
Bs--
|1 PAGE til PKR
Rs--
|1 PAGE til KZT
₸--
|1 PAGE til THB
฿--
|1 PAGE til TWD
NT$--
|1 PAGE til AED
د.إ--
|1 PAGE til CHF
Fr--
|1 PAGE til HKD
HK$--
|1 PAGE til MAD
.د.م--
|1 PAGE til MXN
$--