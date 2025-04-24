NovaX Pris (NOVAX)
Live prisen på NovaX (NOVAX) i dag er 0.065968 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 0.00 USD. NOVAX til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle NovaX markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
NovaX Prisændring inden for dagen er -3.32%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 0.00 USD
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af NovaX til USD $ -0.00226892611182939.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af NovaX til USD $ -0.0178850396.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af NovaX til USD $ -0.0345500407.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af NovaX til USD $ -0.14278555508411955.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ -0.00226892611182939
|-3.32%
|30 dage
|$ -0.0178850396
|-27.11%
|60 dage
|$ -0.0345500407
|-52.37%
|90 dage
|$ -0.14278555508411955
|-68.39%
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af NovaX: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
-0.11%
-3.32%
-7.74%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
What is the project about? NovaX is your gateway to a cutting-edge fitness experience that combines the power of blockchain technology with your active lifestyle. Embrace the future of fitness as you mine blockchain tokens, connect with like-minded individuals, and achieve your wellness goals in a thriving community of fitness enthusiasts. With NovaX, you're not just tracking your workouts; you're earning rewards for your efforts and connecting with a dynamic fitness community. Discover a new way to stay motivated, achieve your fitness aspirations, and unlock the full potential of your active lifestyle. What makes your project unique? NovaX embodies a comprehensive Fitness and Social ecosystem, enriched by Gamified Elements and Virtual & Real-word Bridge that elevate it to a Fitness Metaverse. Our platform also integrates various technological applications to empower users' experiences, engagement and prosperity. Emerging technologies are reshaping well-being experiences, demanding a unified platform. NovaX offer a blockchain hub that integrates innovations, catering to personalized fitness demands and becoming the ultimate destination for holistic well-being. History of your project. NovaX was initially conceived when publishing the gitbook in 2022. A fundraising sale was conducted on September 14, 2023 and the Listing date is on September 20, 2023 What’s next for your project? Release mining from Fitness and Defi Features User Growth and Adoption: Comprehensive educational resources, including video tutorials, articles, and webinars, have empowered traders with the knowledge and skills to navigate the cryptocurrency market confidently NovaX roadmap outlines key milestones from Q1 2023 to Q4 2026 can be found on our website What can your token be used for? NovaX token, a versatile digital asset that fuels a range of functionalities within the NovaX ecosystem, offering users a diverse array of utilities to enhance their fitness journey and financial engagement 1. Transaction Incentives: NOVAX holders can earn a share of transaction fee revenue, providing an avenue for users to participate in the platform's financial ecosystem 2. Membership Access: Gain access to exclusive membership tiers, offering users premium features, advanced analytics, and community interactions. 3. DAO Participation: NOVAX token holders participate in the Decentralized Autonomous Organization, wielding voting rights to influence strategic decisions. 4. NFT Airdrops: Holders of NOVAX tokens will receive exclusive NFT airdrops, expanding users' digital asset portfolio with unique NFTs. 5. Staking and Yield Farming: Users can Stake NOVAX tokens to earn passive income and partake in yield farming strategies. 6. Premium Packages: Users can utilize NOVAX token to access premium fitness packages, including personalized plans, virtual training sessions, and expert guidance.
|1 NOVAX til VND
₫1,735.94792
|1 NOVAX til AUD
A$0.10356976
|1 NOVAX til GBP
￡0.049476
|1 NOVAX til EUR
€0.05805184
|1 NOVAX til USD
$0.065968
