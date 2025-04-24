Medicalchain Pris (MTN)
Live prisen på Medicalchain (MTN) i dag er 0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 52.48K USD. MTN til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Medicalchain markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Medicalchain Prisændring inden for dagen er +12.79%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 231.53M USD
Få opdateringer af MTN til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige MTN prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Medicalchain til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Medicalchain til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Medicalchain til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Medicalchain til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|+12.79%
|30 dage
|$ 0
|+18.91%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|-10.56%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Medicalchain: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
+0.00%
+12.79%
+15.93%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
Medicalchain uses blockchain technology to securely store health records and maintain a single version of the truth. The different organizations such as doctors, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacists and health insurers can request permission to access a patient’s record to serve their purpose and record transactions on the distributed ledger. Medicalchain provides solutions to today’s health record problems. The platform is built to securely store and share electronic health records. By digitizing health records and empowering users we can leverage countless industry synergies. Medicalchain is building a platform for secure storage and utilization of electronic health records on the blockchain. The company is also building a telemedicine platform to allow users to directly connect with healthcare professionals, share their records and get consultations, second opinions, online through a secure channel.The company was originally founded in February 2016 to provide a software solution inside hospitals. The solution is known as ‘Discharge Summary’ and it uses a workflow tool to accurately write an assessment of a patient as they are being discharged from surgery or a long hospital visit. The software is currently being used by hospitals in UK and the team decided to extend this project and go further with Medicalchain. Medicalchain wants people to have access to their health records everywhere. Today, you can travel far and wide and you will have access to your phone, contacts, photos, files, bank accounts but not your health records - probably the most important and life saving information you need. In most developed countries around the world you, as a patient, have a legal right to request your records. Medicalchain is providing you with a platform to do that. But more importantly, Medicalchain wants its users to be able to use it immediately by communicating and sharing (on a time limited basis) with other doctors. The bigger vision is to allow pharmaceutical, insurance and other healthcare organisations and stakeholders to be able to interact with health records on patients' terms. Medicalchain believes that health records should be a part of everyone’s life and not just referred to when someone is ill.
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 MTN til VND
₫--
|1 MTN til AUD
A$--
|1 MTN til GBP
￡--
|1 MTN til EUR
€--
|1 MTN til USD
$--
|1 MTN til MYR
RM--
|1 MTN til TRY
₺--
|1 MTN til JPY
¥--
|1 MTN til RUB
₽--
|1 MTN til INR
₹--
|1 MTN til IDR
Rp--
|1 MTN til KRW
₩--
|1 MTN til PHP
₱--
|1 MTN til EGP
￡E.--
|1 MTN til BRL
R$--
|1 MTN til CAD
C$--
|1 MTN til BDT
৳--
|1 MTN til NGN
₦--
|1 MTN til UAH
₴--
|1 MTN til VES
Bs--
|1 MTN til PKR
Rs--
|1 MTN til KZT
₸--
|1 MTN til THB
฿--
|1 MTN til TWD
NT$--
|1 MTN til AED
د.إ--
|1 MTN til CHF
Fr--
|1 MTN til HKD
HK$--
|1 MTN til MAD
.د.م--
|1 MTN til MXN
$--