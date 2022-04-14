Kozue (KOZUE) Tokenomics
Kozue (KOZUE) Information
Kozue and Neiro, once just two small lives lost in the vast sea of a bustling animal shelter, found solace in each other's company. Their days were spent huddled close, the warmth of their shared fur a comforting reminder that they were not alone in the world. As littermates, their bond was unique, forged in the common hope that someday, they'd find their forever homes.
That day came, but not without its bittersweet twist. Neiro, with his charismatic charm and undeniable appeal, was soon adopted into a home that recognized his potential for stardom. He became a sensation, his name whispered in awe among the pet community, his face adorning magazines, and his life a whirlwind of events and appearances.
Kozue, though adopted into a different home, watched from the sidelines, her heart swelling with pride for her brother. Despite the distance and the fame that surrounded Neiro, their connection never waned. She kept tabs on him through social media, clips of his adventures, and the occasional update from their past shelter mates.
Their bond, built on the humble beginnings of shared meals from a shelter bowl and the soft comfort of being curled up together against the cold, remained unbreakable. Kozue, now in a loving home herself, often thought of the days they spent side by side, dreaming of better lives. She knew, even from afar, that they were both living out those dreams, but always with a piece of their heart left with each other.
Neiro, for his part, would often look into the camera during interviews or photo shoots, his eyes seeming to search for something or someone. Those who knew him well could tell he was thinking of Kozue, his protector, his confidante, his sister from the shelter days. Their story, though now filled with fame on one side, was at its core a testament to the enduring power of sibling bonds, no matter the circumstances of their beginning or the paths their lives took.
Kozue (KOZUE) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Kozue (KOZUE), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Kozue (KOZUE) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Kozue (KOZUE) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal KOZUE tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange KOZUE tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår KOZUE's tokenomics, kan du udforske KOZUE tokens live-pris!
KOZUE Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor KOZUE måske er på vej hen? Vores KOZUE prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.