Konan of Kaspa (KONAN) Tokenomics
Konan of Kaspa (KONAN) Information
$KONAN of Kaspa: The Dog and Hero of Kaspa
$KONAN of Kaspa is a unique memecoin created in honor of a heroic military dog who has been recognized by world leaders for his extraordinary missions. This token goes beyond traditional cryptocurrency by embodying the values of loyalty, unity, and world peace, with the mission of positively impacting communities across the globe.
What sets $KONAN of Kaspa apart is its 100% Fair Launch and community-driven approach. From day one, the project was designed to ensure equal access for everyone, with no pre-sales, team allocations, or special advantages. The community is at the heart of $KONAN of Kaspa, making all decisions through decentralized governance. This fair and transparent model ensures that every holder is a vital part of the project’s success.
Running on the Kaspa Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain, $KONAN benefits from fast, secure, and scalable transactions, while staying true to the principles of decentralization. Kaspa’s PoW system guarantees that the network is highly secure and energy-efficient, while enabling a trustless environment where users can engage without intermediaries. This technological foundation allows $KONAN to focus on growth, innovation, and the well-being of its global community.
More than a financial tool, $KONAN of Kaspa is a symbol of collective strength, inspired by the loyalty and heroism of the dog who stands at its core. The project envisions uniting people across the world, fostering a spirit of collaboration and promoting global peace. As $KONAN of Kaspa grows, it aims to use its platform to drive meaningful change and inspire others to do the same, creating a better world for all.
With a focus on transparency, community involvement, and technological innovation, $KONAN of Kaspa is positioned to not only thrive in the blockchain space but to make a lasting positive impact on a global scale.
Konan of Kaspa (KONAN) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Konan of Kaspa (KONAN), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Konan of Kaspa (KONAN) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Konan of Kaspa (KONAN) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal KONAN tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange KONAN tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår KONAN's tokenomics, kan du udforske KONAN tokens live-pris!
KONAN Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor KONAN måske er på vej hen? Vores KONAN prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.