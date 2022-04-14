KOBA (KOBA) Tokenomics
Koba the Ape is a KRC20 project in the Kaspa ecosystem and it was the first Ape meme of the network. The Koba project is aimed at creating quality content for the Kaspa community and to spread awareness of the fastest, most scalable layer 1 in the crypto world, $KAS. Koba the Ape is currently solely a meme coin, but the project has aggressive goals and is pushing hard to be listed on KRC20 exchanges, already tradable on XT and Biconomy, as well to get our listing on Goingecko. This will bring awareness and volume to the project which will help increase the value of the project's development and giving fund. The development fund will be used to build out the Koba app, 'Kobalytics', which will provide a critical service in analyzing KRC20 projects and metrics for the KRC20 community. The giving fund will be used to spread awareness of Ape preservation through a partnership with "The Giving Block", a crypto non-profit.
Koba's bio is as follows, "Born in the wild but rebuilt with AI technology, Koba balances the primal power of his ape origins with the precision of his cybernetic mind. He’s the ultimate meme creator and the Alpha Ape of Kaspa—his instincts sharpened by the jungle, his precision fine-tuned by code. Koba proves that even in a digital future, the path forward isn’t just about survival—it’s about harnessing both tech and nature to shape the decentralized world."
KOBA (KOBA) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for KOBA (KOBA), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
KOBA (KOBA) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for KOBA (KOBA) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal KOBA tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange KOBA tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår KOBA's tokenomics, kan du udforske KOBA tokens live-pris!
KOBA Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor KOBA måske er på vej hen? Vores KOBA prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
