kittyspin (KS) Tokenomics

kittyspin (KS) Tokenomics

Få vigtig indsigt i kittyspin (KS), herunder dens tokenforsyning, distributionsmodel og markedsdata i realtid.
USD

kittyspin (KS) Information

The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning.

Officiel hjemmeside:
https://www.kittyspin.io/

kittyspin (KS) Tokenomics og prisanalyse

Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for kittyspin (KS), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.

Markedsværdi:
$ 49.53K
$ 49.53K$ 49.53K
Samlet udbud
$ 999.51M
$ 999.51M$ 999.51M
Cirkulerende forsyning
$ 999.51M
$ 999.51M$ 999.51M
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
$ 49.53K
$ 49.53K$ 49.53K
Alle tiders Høj:
$ 0.00351908
$ 0.00351908$ 0.00351908
Alle tiders Lav:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Nuværende pris:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

kittyspin (KS) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases

At forstå tokenomics for kittyspin (KS) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.

Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:

Samlet udbud

Det maksimale antal KS tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.

Cirkulerende forsyning

Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.

Maksimal Forsyning

Det hårde loft for, hvor mange KS tokens der kan være i alt.

FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):

Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.

Inflationsrate:

Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.

Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?

Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.

Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.

Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nu hvor du forstår KS's tokenomics, kan du udforske KS tokens live-pris!

KS Prisprediktion

Vil du vide, hvor KS måske er på vej hen? Vores KS prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.

Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?

MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.

Over 4,000 handelspar på tværs af spot- og futuresmarkeder
Hurtigste token-noteringer blandt CEX'er
#Likviditet nr. 1 på tværs af branchen
Laveste gebyrer, understøttet af 24/7 kundeservice
100%+ gennemsigtighed i tokenreserven for brugermidler
Ultra-lave adgangsbarrierer: køb krypto med kun 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Køb krypto med kun 1 USDT: Din nemmeste vej til krypto!

Ansvarsfraskrivelse

Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.