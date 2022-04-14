Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) Tokenomics
Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) Information
This project is about Kekius Maximusa, Elon Musk's new character in Path of Exile 2. This is the continuation of his previous character, Kekius Maximus, which Elon Musk played in the original Path of Exile. Starting from April 4th, Elon Musk will be going live again, marking a new chapter in his journey as Kekius Maximusa, and we have created a meme to support both Elon and his character on this exciting, long road ahead.
Elon Musk, known for his ventures in space exploration, electric vehicles, and even the realm of artificial intelligence, has always had a knack for bringing unexpected fun and excitement to his followers. Path of Exile 2 provides him with a new platform to engage with his fans in a fresh and interactive way, offering an entertaining blend of gaming and personal branding. By resurrecting Kekius Maximus in the form of Kekius Maximusa, Elon is taking fans on another adventure, and it’s one that promises to be filled with challenges, victories, and lots of laughs along the way.
Kekius Maximus, Elon’s previous character, was an iconic part of Path of Exile's community, known for its humorous and occasionally absurd interactions with other players. With the release of Path of Exile 2, Elon’s decision to continue this legacy through the new iteration of the character, Kekius Maximusa, shows his commitment to both the game and its community. The transition from one character to the other symbolizes growth, adaptation, and the endless possibilities within the Path of Exile universe.
As Elon goes live again on April 4th, the gaming community eagerly anticipates his return, eager to see what new adventures and memes will come from his online persona. To celebrate this momentous occasion, we’ve created a meme that pays tribute to Kekius Maximusa and the excitement that surrounds this next chapter in Elon Musk’s gaming journey. This meme is not just about the game—it’s a way for fans to join Elon on his epic quest, showing their support for his character and the world of Path of Exile 2.
In the coming months, as Kekius Maximusa embarks on this long journey, we look forward to seeing how this story unfolds. With Elon Musk leading the charge, we can expect plenty of entertainment, humor, and perhaps even some unexpected twists along the way.
Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal KEKIUSA tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange KEKIUSA tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår KEKIUSA's tokenomics, kan du udforske KEKIUSA tokens live-pris!
KEKIUSA Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor KEKIUSA måske er på vej hen? Vores KEKIUSA prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.