Helium IOT Pris (IOT)
Live prisen på Helium IOT (IOT) i dag er 0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 13.90M USD. IOT til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Helium IOT markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Helium IOT Prisændring inden for dagen er +3.87%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 24.78B USD
Få opdateringer af IOT til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige IOT prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Helium IOT til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Helium IOT til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Helium IOT til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Helium IOT til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|+3.87%
|30 dage
|$ 0
|+10.22%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|+6.04%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Helium IOT: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
-1.36%
+3.87%
+12.63%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
What is the project about? The Helium Network is a decentralized, blockchain-based wireless infrastructure project that allows individuals and organizations to deploy and operate wireless networks through token incentivisation. It leverages the Solana Blockchain for its foundation. The primary token powering the network is HNT, while IOT and MOBILE tokens are used to facilitate the LoRaWAN and 5G networks, respectively. What makes your project unique? Decentralized Infrastructure: The Helium Network allows for the creation and maintenance of a distributed wireless network by incentivizing participants to contribute resources and share the benefits. Scalable and Secure: The network leverages the Solana Blockchain, which is known for its high scalability, low latency, and robust security. Multi-Use Case Support: The Helium Network supports various use cases, including IoT devices through the LoRaWAN network and high-speed mobile connectivity via the 5G network. Incentivized Participation: The Helium Network employs a token-based system to reward participants and encourage network growth. Proof-of-Coverage (PoC): A unique consensus algorithm employed by the LoRaWAN and 5G subnetworks, which rewards participants for verifying wireless network coverage. What’s next for your project? Today, the Helium Network is a rapidly growing decentralized wireless infrastructure with a global footprint. It continues to attract new users, developers, and organizations, paving the way for innovative applications and services. As the network expands, it aims to revolutionize the wireless communication landscape and further democratize access to connectivity What can your token be used for? The IOT token is the Governance token of the LoraWAN IOT Subnetworks, mined by IOT Hotspots through both data transfer proceeds as well as Proof of Coverage.
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 IOT til VND
₫--
|1 IOT til AUD
A$--
|1 IOT til GBP
￡--
|1 IOT til EUR
€--
|1 IOT til USD
$--
|1 IOT til MYR
RM--
|1 IOT til TRY
₺--
|1 IOT til JPY
¥--
|1 IOT til RUB
₽--
|1 IOT til INR
₹--
|1 IOT til IDR
Rp--
|1 IOT til KRW
₩--
|1 IOT til PHP
₱--
|1 IOT til EGP
￡E.--
|1 IOT til BRL
R$--
|1 IOT til CAD
C$--
|1 IOT til BDT
৳--
|1 IOT til NGN
₦--
|1 IOT til UAH
₴--
|1 IOT til VES
Bs--
|1 IOT til PKR
Rs--
|1 IOT til KZT
₸--
|1 IOT til THB
฿--
|1 IOT til TWD
NT$--
|1 IOT til AED
د.إ--
|1 IOT til CHF
Fr--
|1 IOT til HKD
HK$--
|1 IOT til MAD
.د.م--
|1 IOT til MXN
$--