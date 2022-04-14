Haven (XHV) Tokenomics
Haven (XHV) Information
Haven is an untraceable cryptocurrency with a mix of standard market pricing and stable fiat value storage without an unsustainable peg or asset backing. It achieves this with a built in on-chain smart contract that controls the minting and burning of coins in a network of cryptographically unknown supply to facilitate value for users that choose to send their coins to offshore storage contracts while allowing everyone else to be exposed to the natural price movements of the currency.
Offshore Storage
Offshore Storage is Haven's built in smart contract/protocol that powers the stable value storage. In short, sending Haven to offshore storage (burning) records a reference on the blockchain to the current fiat value which can be restored later back into Haven by minting new coins to the tune of the current fiat value.
The key use cases for offshore contracts are:
Point of sales/payment gateway systems where goods can be bought with Haven and stores can immediately lock the fiat value in to protect from price fluctuations. This has the added benefit of keeping the stores business and income completely hidden on the blockchain as neither their wallet address or amounts are revealed.
Storing large amount of money outside of the traditional banking system. Privacy focused cryptos are perfect for this but without a reliable way to maintain value through fluctuations the process of holding could be costly. Sending Haven offshore quite literally, makes money disappear until you want it back at which point the value remains intact.
Untraceable | Hidden | Decentralized
Haven uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses meaning payments cannot be tracked or linked back to any user. Wallet addresses and transaction amounts are completely obfuscated on the Haven blockchain making all activity invisible. The Haven Protocol is decentralized and open source meaning no central control over the network. Nothing is censored.
Haven (XHV) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Haven (XHV), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Haven (XHV) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Haven (XHV) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal XHV tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange XHV tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår XHV's tokenomics, kan du udforske XHV tokens live-pris!
XHV Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor XHV måske er på vej hen? Vores XHV prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
