GulfCoin (GULF) Tokenomics
GulfCoin (GULF) Information
The GulfCoin is a BEP-20 coin. The white paper was released in January 2022. The company behind GULF, GULF software and technology, is investing heavily in the expansion of its ecosystem. Its primary goal has always been to enable marginalized communities to embrace the digital revolution and improve their understanding of the digital realm. GULF seeks to increase the digital awareness of non-digital communities, empower them to transition from traditional to digital markets, and ensure the financial inclusion of marginalized communities.
Additionally, GULF has a unique one to one burning strategy. For each GULF bought during the ICO , one GULF will be burned and the process is completely transparent. This strategy is used to keep the circulating supply limited.
Milestones: March 2022 - ICO June 2022 - Listing on BitMart & Lbank - GULF exchange Launch
Utility: Owners can use GULF to send and receive payments, among other services. These payments would be more affordable and expedited than traditional methods.
GULF is the currency of GULF Exchange, one of the most modern trading platforms with the best and most advanced trading tools.
Also, GULF is the coin to use on the GULF NFT MARKETPLACE to assist users in the development and construction of their own products.
GULF will launch GULF Cash, a payment gateway designed specifically for e-commerce websites. This payment gateway will be widely adopted for online purchases.
Moreover, GULF is the coin for the GULF play-to-earn project. In addition to having fun, users will enjoy making money with GULF games.
