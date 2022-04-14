Groestlcoin (GRS) Tokenomics
Groestlcoin (GRS) Information
What is Groestlcoin?
Groestlcoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency created in 2014. Designed for everyday use, Groestlcoin features an average block time of one minute, as opposed to Bitcoin's ten. As a consequence, it has a maximum total supply that will cap out at 105 million coins, as opposed to the 21 million for Bitcoin. The main idea of creating Groestlcoin was to establish an electronic payment model that was purely based on mathematical proof. It uses the proof of work system (POW) to facilitate secure online money transactions. This is a system that is independent of influence from centralized authorities.
How does it work?
Groestlcoin is mined using the Groestl algorithm. Groestl was chosen as one of the five finalists of the NIST hash function competition. It uses the same S-box as AES in a custom construction. The cryptocurrency operates as open source software on a peer-to-peer model (transactions take place directly between the payer and payee). This means that no trusted intermediary such a bank or PayPal is required to verify the details of the sender and receiver. Rather, the transactions are verified by nodes (the network of computers/users spread globally) and recorded in an open ledger.
What does it aim to solve?
With a shorter block period than Bitcoin, Groestlcoin aims to be more functional for everyday payments. Merchants don’t need to wait 10 minutes to confirm whether or not they have received their payment. The reduction in hashrate intensity also gave Groestlcoin an opportunity to be mined by individuals with less computing power. However, companies and teams have created ASICs for Groestlcoin, albeit at a higher cost than creating ASICs for Bitcoin. Rather than just a simple fork, Groestlcoin also works to adopt developments and additions inspired from discussions surrounding the Bitcoin network, and was actually one of the first adopters to several key features such as Segregated Witness (SegWit) and the Lightning Network.
Groestlcoin (GRS) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Groestlcoin (GRS), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Groestlcoin (GRS) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Groestlcoin (GRS) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal GRS tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange GRS tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår GRS's tokenomics, kan du udforske GRS tokens live-pris!
GRS Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor GRS måske er på vej hen? Vores GRS prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
