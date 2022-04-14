Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) Tokenomics
NORDO – The Meme Bear Defending Greenland and Shaking Up Crypto
NORDO is more than just a meme coin—it’s a movement that blends humor, community, and real-world narratives into the fast-paced crypto landscape. Inspired by the political controversy surrounding Greenland and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring the territory, NORDO brings a unique and engaging storyline to the meme coin space.
At its core, NORDO embodies the fight for Greenland’s sovereignty, environmental preservation, and the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi). The project takes on an entertaining approach, featuring a fearless polar bear—NORDO—who stands up against global powers while also advocating for climate awareness. This fusion of political satire, environmental consciousness, and blockchain innovation makes NORDO one of the most unique and engaging meme coins in the market.
From Meme to Market Launched through Pump.fun, NORDO quickly gained traction, attracting a passionate community that resonated with its humor and purpose. Unlike many meme projects that fizzle out after the initial hype, NORDO successfully graduated from Pump.fun and immediately secured a direct listing on Raydium, marking a strong entry into the decentralized exchange (DEX) ecosystem. This milestone reflects the project’s momentum and the confidence of its holders in its long-term vision.
The Story Behind NORDO The inspiration for NORDO stems from real-world events. In 2019, Trump famously suggested buying Greenland, sparking a global debate about sovereignty, resources, and geopolitical influence. Greenland is home to vast rare earth mineral reserves, making it a valuable asset in global politics and economic competition. The idea of a powerful nation acquiring Greenland raised questions about its future and the broader implications for the Arctic region. NORDO humorously imagines a world where a fearless bear stands up against powerful figures, defending Greenland from being "sold off" while highlighting the importance of protecting the environment. Through engaging memes and viral content, NORDO captures the essence of political satire, financial speculation, and environmental awareness, making it highly shareable across social media platforms.
Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal NORDO tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange NORDO tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
NORDO Prisprediktion
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.