Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC) Tokenomics
Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC) Information
Gorilla is more than just a cryptocurrency. It is a community-driven project that aims to make a positive impact on the world while also having fun.
This means that by simply holding or trading Gorilla, you are also contributing to meaningful causes. But that's not all. Gorilla also has a strong focus on education. The team behind Gorilla is committed to providing resources and information to help people better understand cryptocurrency and how it works.
This includes a blog and community forums where members can ask questions and share knowledge. Of course, Gorilla is also a fun and lively community that enjoys creating memes, sharing stories, and supporting one another.
The team behind Gorilla is dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive community that is welcoming to everyone, regardless of their level of experience with cryptocurrency. So, what sets Gorilla apart from other meme coins? It's the fact that it is more than just a meme. Gorilla is a movement - a movement that uses the power of cryptocurrency to make a positive impact on the world. Join the community, trade Gorilla, and help make a difference today.
Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Gorilla In A Coupe (GIAC) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal GIAC tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange GIAC tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår GIAC's tokenomics, kan du udforske GIAC tokens live-pris!
