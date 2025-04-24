GeniuX Pris (IUX)
Live prisen på GeniuX (IUX) i dag er 0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 7.34K USD. IUX til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle GeniuX markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
GeniuX Prisændring inden for dagen er --
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 64.21M USD
Få opdateringer af IUX til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige IUX prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af GeniuX til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af GeniuX til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af GeniuX til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af GeniuX til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|--
|30 dage
|$ 0
|-3.18%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|-3.21%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af GeniuX: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
--
--
-0.55%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Who is the Founder of GeniuX (Genius Assets Marketplace)? Founded in 2018, we built the first and biggest, secure digital assets marketplace in the world. The project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda, and before that, in the last 13 years, his professional career has been focused on sales. Claudiu has built a large and immense community with more than 200.000 customers in 17 countries and sales of more than 75 million euros. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022, with the first real estate Fractional Ownership Project set to launch by the end of the year. It started from the main idea that each and every one of us can be a GENIUS itself and can make all our dreams come true. You just need to find your inside Genius and let it out for a higher purpose. Assets you can imagine from what they came from, but you don’t know the real reason. We wanted to combine the digital and real-world assets in a single marketplace, accessible for everyone, through GeniuX, which X marks the spot for a lifetime treasure. What makes GeniuX unique? Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a new project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets. Through tokenization, Genius Assets will make it possible for ecosystem participants to hold digital shares in properties and other assets via fractional ownership and receive a corresponding percentage of the income those assets generate. The aim of the project is to make the token economy a viable option for long-term holders seeking regular revenue. While many of the investment opportunities available via the GeniuX token will be traditional, the possibility of participating in ICOs and NFT releases means the digital assets space will not be overlooked. A debit card, more real estate projects, an NFT marketplace, and further Defi integration will follow in 2023. The project founders ultimately hope to build the largest marketplace for high-value digital and physical assets on the blockchain. How many GeniuX (IUX) coins are there in circulation? The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%. How is the GeniuX secured? There is a top3 IT & Blockchain company in East Europe that has developed the entire ecosystem, from scratch! A cyber security and stress testing on the platform are complete, using cutting edge technologies, creating a unique brand, with an inside blockchain developer who created the smart contract for the platform. The Smart Contract has been audited by Hacken, a platform that enables everyone to become an ethical hacker to protect Web 3.0 space by encouraging cybersecurity! Results of SC audit: 9.90/10 Audit report: https://hacken.io/audits/#geniusassets Medium article: https://medium.com/@geniusassets/genius-assets-x-hacken-d76bf6fc39fd
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 IUX til VND
₫--
|1 IUX til AUD
A$--
|1 IUX til GBP
￡--
|1 IUX til EUR
€--
|1 IUX til USD
$--
|1 IUX til MYR
RM--
|1 IUX til TRY
₺--
|1 IUX til JPY
¥--
|1 IUX til RUB
₽--
|1 IUX til INR
₹--
|1 IUX til IDR
Rp--
|1 IUX til KRW
₩--
|1 IUX til PHP
₱--
|1 IUX til EGP
￡E.--
|1 IUX til BRL
R$--
|1 IUX til CAD
C$--
|1 IUX til BDT
৳--
|1 IUX til NGN
₦--
|1 IUX til UAH
₴--
|1 IUX til VES
Bs--
|1 IUX til PKR
Rs--
|1 IUX til KZT
₸--
|1 IUX til THB
฿--
|1 IUX til TWD
NT$--
|1 IUX til AED
د.إ--
|1 IUX til CHF
Fr--
|1 IUX til HKD
HK$--
|1 IUX til MAD
.د.م--
|1 IUX til MXN
$--