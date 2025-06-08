Forest Knight Pris (KNIGHT)
Live prisen på Forest Knight (KNIGHT) i dag er 0.00915578 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 422.96K USD. KNIGHT til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Forest Knight markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Forest Knight Prisændring inden for dagen er +63.58%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 46.50M USD
Få opdateringer af KNIGHT til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige KNIGHT prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Forest Knight til USD $ +0.00355878.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Forest Knight til USD $ +0.0021292535.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Forest Knight til USD $ +0.0065765335.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Forest Knight til USD $ +0.002493559862271145.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ +0.00355878
|+63.58%
|30 dage
|$ +0.0021292535
|+23.26%
|60 dage
|$ +0.0065765335
|+71.83%
|90 dage
|$ +0.002493559862271145
|+37.43%
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Forest Knight: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
+30.48%
+63.58%
+10.21%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
Forest Knight is a Play-to-Earn mobile game powered by Ethereum & Polygon Layer 2. This Free-to-Play Turn-Based Strategy game allows players to build their own team of brave heroes that have all traveled from different realms to join the battle against the Skeleton Master. Your goal is to level up your heroes and equip them with unique and powerful NFTs to aid them in this journey. During this long journey, you will challenge other knights of the kingdom in the PvP Arena for great rewards, join guilds with like-minded knights and fight in mass battles versus other guilds, train your own pets and gain $KNIGHT tokens every step of the way. If you haven’t tried our game yet, feel free to try the public Early Access of Forest Knight The $KNIGHT token is a native, utility token used for: Marketplace Trading Upgrading & Merging NFTs Staking in Buildings Guild Wars Bounties PVP Tournament Entries Blockchain Pet Evolution What makes Forest Knight Unique? By adopting a Free-to-Play model, in Forest Knight, you will be able to play the game and earn both NFTs and Tokens, without having to invest anything but time. No large initial deposits, no odd subscription models. The team is focused on enriching the player’s experience by adding many fun and unique features and not just rely on NFTs to make it look cool. You can always find something fun and productive to do in Forest Knight. Balancing the PVP and PVE features of the game, the developers are focused on creating a journey for all types of players - casuals and hardcore grinders. For players that love the PVE experience, we have Adventure Mode, a series of missions culminating in the fight against the Skeleton Master. And for the players that really just want to fight other players, we have the Arena and Guild Wars. The game features a deceptively simple presentation with eye-catching fantasy graphics that conceal deep strategic structure and tactical nuance underneath. As you progress through the game, you'll recruit new heroes to join you in the battle to protect the realms, each with their own strengths and weaknesses (plus weapons and accessories) that provide varying advantages and drawbacks against enemy teams. Ultimately, the team wants to create an enjoyable game whose experience is enhanced by NFT collectibles and not the other way around. Earning money from playing should just be a byproduct of enjoying yourself while playing the game, which is exactly what Chrono Games aims to do with Forest Knight.
|1 KNIGHT til VND
₫240.9343507
|1 KNIGHT til AUD
A$0.0140083434
|1 KNIGHT til GBP
￡0.0066837194
|1 KNIGHT til EUR
€0.0079655286
|1 KNIGHT til USD
$0.00915578
|1 KNIGHT til MYR
RM0.0386373916
|1 KNIGHT til TRY
₺0.3589981338
|1 KNIGHT til JPY
¥1.3263062908
|1 KNIGHT til RUB
₽0.719186519
|1 KNIGHT til INR
₹0.7853828084
|1 KNIGHT til IDR
Rp150.0947300832
|1 KNIGHT til KRW
₩12.4568049212
|1 KNIGHT til PHP
₱0.5118996598
|1 KNIGHT til EGP
￡E.0.4539435724
|1 KNIGHT til BRL
R$0.0509061368
|1 KNIGHT til CAD
C$0.0124518608
|1 KNIGHT til BDT
৳1.1189278738
|1 KNIGHT til NGN
₦14.2835661468
|1 KNIGHT til UAH
₴0.3791408498
|1 KNIGHT til VES
Bs0.89726644
|1 KNIGHT til PKR
Rs2.5833948848
|1 KNIGHT til KZT
₸4.6688984532
|1 KNIGHT til THB
฿0.298936217
|1 KNIGHT til TWD
NT$0.2740324954
|1 KNIGHT til AED
د.إ0.0336017126
|1 KNIGHT til CHF
Fr0.0075077396
|1 KNIGHT til HKD
HK$0.0717813152
|1 KNIGHT til MAD
.د.م0.083775387
|1 KNIGHT til MXN
$0.174875398