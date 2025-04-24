Floyx Pris (FLOYX)
Live prisen på Floyx (FLOYX) i dag er 0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 41.47K USD. FLOYX til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Floyx markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Floyx Prisændring inden for dagen er --
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 3.83B USD
Få opdateringer af FLOYX til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige FLOYX prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Floyx til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Floyx til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Floyx til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Floyx til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|--
|30 dage
|$ 0
|+718.67%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|+80.74%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Floyx: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
--
--
0.00%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
What is the project about? Floyx is a decentralized social media that works with both web2 and web3 technologies. Using blockchain technology and web3 assumptions, we want to create a secure, uncensored space for every internet user, where the user is the sole owner of published data and information. What makes your project unique? Floyx enables the creation of an indelible digital identity for every Internet user around the world. Providing a secure wallet-like application that creates a decentralized connection to the platform. All content is stored on the user's side. The platform offers a wide range of opportunities to monetize creativity by writing articles, adding videos, podcasts, NFTs and much more. The Floyx network also offers the ability to generate tokens and smart contracts, without having to hire blockchain developers. History of your project. The Floyx project was founded in 2018 as a vision for censorship-free social media. In 2020, we created dedicated profiles for the crypto industry to protect the community and investors from fraud attempts. In 2022, we decided to move to decentralized solutions using web3 and blockchain assumptions. This year, the idea of a token is being developed, which will power the entire ecosystem of the platform and be included in the monetization system. In 2023, Floyx begins work on the world's first decentralized web3 application, created based on a wallet in which all content published will be stored. What’s next for your project? In 2023, Floyx begins building its own chain to facilitate maximum crypto adoption worldwide. At the same time creating a Floyx deflationary token through an automatic algorithm to burn 50% gas fee. In 2024, the chain should be put into service for incumbent projects and new business founders. What can your token be used for? Establishing a decentralized connection in web3. Payment option for marketing, access to other users' paid content, limited NFTs and more.
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 FLOYX til VND
₫--
|1 FLOYX til AUD
A$--
|1 FLOYX til GBP
￡--
|1 FLOYX til EUR
€--
|1 FLOYX til USD
$--
|1 FLOYX til MYR
RM--
|1 FLOYX til TRY
₺--
|1 FLOYX til JPY
¥--
|1 FLOYX til RUB
₽--
|1 FLOYX til INR
₹--
|1 FLOYX til IDR
Rp--
|1 FLOYX til KRW
₩--
|1 FLOYX til PHP
₱--
|1 FLOYX til EGP
￡E.--
|1 FLOYX til BRL
R$--
|1 FLOYX til CAD
C$--
|1 FLOYX til BDT
৳--
|1 FLOYX til NGN
₦--
|1 FLOYX til UAH
₴--
|1 FLOYX til VES
Bs--
|1 FLOYX til PKR
Rs--
|1 FLOYX til KZT
₸--
|1 FLOYX til THB
฿--
|1 FLOYX til TWD
NT$--
|1 FLOYX til AED
د.إ--
|1 FLOYX til CHF
Fr--
|1 FLOYX til HKD
HK$--
|1 FLOYX til MAD
.د.م--
|1 FLOYX til MXN
$--