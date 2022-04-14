Drago (DRAGO) Tokenomics
Drago (DRAGO) Information
$DRAGO is a revolutionary cryptocurrency dedicated to commemorating the auspicious Year of the $Dragon in 2024. Inspired by the rich symbolism and cultural significance associated with this mythical creature, $DRAGO aims to captivate the global crypto community with its unique features and potential for growth. Total Supply: 10,000,000 $DRAGO
Embracing the spirit of the Dragon, $DRAGO 2024 offers investors and enthusiasts an opportunity to ride the wave of prosperity and good fortune. This cryptocurrency embodies the dragon's attributes of power, strength, and wisdom, fostering a sense of resilience and determination within its community.
Built on Solana network, $DRAGO guarantees rapid transaction speeds with low fees, transparency and immutability, ensuring that each transaction is securely recorded and verified.
Furthermore, $DRAGO is committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community, encouraging collaboration and knowledge-sharing among its members. Regular updates, educational resources, and community-driven initiatives ensure that every participant has the opportunity to engage and contribute to the growth of $DRAGO in 2024.
By combining the allure of the Year of the Dragon with the cutting-edge world of cryptocurrency, $DRAGO presents a unique investment opportunity for those seeking to align themselves with the spirit of prosperity and fortune. Join the $DRAGO community today and embrace the power of the Dragon in the world of cryptocurrency.
Lp is burnt, in january we’ll list on MEXC + BITMART
Drago (DRAGO) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Drago (DRAGO), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Drago (DRAGO) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Drago (DRAGO) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal DRAGO tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange DRAGO tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår DRAGO's tokenomics, kan du udforske DRAGO tokens live-pris!
DRAGO Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor DRAGO måske er på vej hen? Vores DRAGO prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.