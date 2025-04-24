DecentraCloud Pris (DCLOUD)
Live prisen på DecentraCloud (DCLOUD) i dag er 0.01813349 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 0.00 USD. DCLOUD til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle DecentraCloud markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er $ 4.05 USD
DecentraCloud Prisændring inden for dagen er --
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 0.00 USD
Få opdateringer af DCLOUD til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige DCLOUD prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af DecentraCloud til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af DecentraCloud til USD $ -0.0013513239.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af DecentraCloud til USD $ -0.0022482880.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af DecentraCloud til USD $ -0.003351194261725742.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|--
|30 dage
|$ -0.0013513239
|-7.45%
|60 dage
|$ -0.0022482880
|-12.39%
|90 dage
|$ -0.003351194261725742
|-15.59%
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af DecentraCloud: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
--
--
-1.56%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
Introduction: DecentraCloud is a pioneering project at the forefront of the decentralized storage revolution. With a focus on security, accessibility, and user empowerment, DecentraCloud aims to redefine the way we store, access, and manage data in the digital age. Vision: Our vision is to create a decentralized storage ecosystem that empowers individuals and organizations to take control of their data. By leveraging blockchain technology and innovative protocols, DecentraCloud seeks to provide a secure, transparent, and user-centric alternative to traditional centralized storage solutions. Key Features: Decentralization: DecentraCloud utilizes decentralized storage protocols to ensure that data is distributed across a network of nodes, eliminating single points of failure and enhancing security. Security: With end-to-end encryption and robust security measures, DecentraCloud ensures that your data remains safe and confidential at all times. Accessibility: DecentraCloud enables seamless access to your data from anywhere in the world, allowing for greater flexibility and convenience. User Empowerment: DecentraCloud puts users in control of their data, with features such as granular access controls, transparent auditing mechanisms, and the ability to monetize unused storage space. Use Cases: Personal Data Storage: Store photos, videos, documents, and more securely on the DecentraCloud platform. Enterprise Solutions: DecentraCloud offers tailored solutions for businesses seeking secure and scalable storage options. Decentralized Applications (DApps): Developers can leverage DecentraCloud's infrastructure to build and deploy DApps with decentralized storage capabilities.
