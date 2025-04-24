decapitaltoken Pris (DCT)
Live prisen på decapitaltoken (DCT) i dag er 0.076469 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 315.81K USD. DCT til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle decapitaltoken markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
decapitaltoken Prisændring inden for dagen er +0.13%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 4.13M USD
Få opdateringer af DCT til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige DCT prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af decapitaltoken til USD $ +0.00010116.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af decapitaltoken til USD $ -0.0033803427.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af decapitaltoken til USD $ -0.0103038459.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af decapitaltoken til USD $ -0.01902638679863796.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ +0.00010116
|+0.13%
|30 dage
|$ -0.0033803427
|-4.42%
|60 dage
|$ -0.0103038459
|-13.47%
|90 dage
|$ -0.01902638679863796
|-19.92%
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af decapitaltoken: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
--
+0.13%
-0.05%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
DE-Capital is the world's first community-driven, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) based modern digital venture capital platform, designed to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in venture capital. DE-Capital is building an innovative open Web 3.0 venture capital service protocol that brings together high-quality developers and communities to participate in this emerging sector, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem. Users can experience new, transparent, and verifiable global investment opportunities on the platform. DE-Capital is funded by the "Dynamism Life Foundation" based in Singapore, in collaboration with numerous well-known communities. It has an operational center in Malaysia. Its core organization is the community, managed through a robust DAO governance system. The foundation has previously invested in several large Web 3.0 projects, boasting extensive operational experience and a successful project track record, which provides a solid foundation for DE-Capital. In an era where decentralized finance (DeFi) is redefining the contours of investment and governance, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are emerging as key players. DE-Capital stands at the forefront of this transformation, combining the principles of DAO with the strategic acumen of venture capital (VC) to unlock unprecedented opportunities in the investment sector. The evolution of venture capital in the context of DAOS Traditionally, venture capital has been the domain of elite, centralized institutions, where decisions are made in a closed environment and investment opportunities are reserved for a select few. However, the emergence of DAOs disrupts this status quo by democratizing the investment and decision-making process. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to create a decentralized venture capital platform where transparency, inclusivity, and community governance are not just ideals, but operational realities. DE-Capital is not just a venture capital fund; it is a revolutionary model that combines the efficiency and expertise of traditional VC with the transparency, inclusivity, and collective intelligence of DAOs. By integrating these dimensions, DE-Capital offers a unique platform where stakeholders can directly participate in the investment process, from scouting potential startups to making critical strategic decisions. The core philosophy of DE-Capital is to empower its community members. Every DE-Capital token holder is not only an investor but also an integral part of the decision-making structure. This collective approach ensures that investments align with the interests of the community and benefit from the diverse insights and expertise of its members. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to ensure unparalleled transparency and efficiency in its operations. Every transaction, decision, and investment is recorded on the blockchain, providing a transparent and immutable record accessible to all members. This not only builds trust within the community but also streamlines the investment process, climinating many bureaucratic hurdles common in traditional venture capital.
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 DCT til VND
₫2,012.281735
|1 DCT til AUD
A$0.12005633
|1 DCT til GBP
￡0.05735175
|1 DCT til EUR
€0.06729272
|1 DCT til USD
$0.076469
|1 DCT til MYR
RM0.33569891
|1 DCT til TRY
₺2.92646863
|1 DCT til JPY
¥10.97100743
|1 DCT til RUB
₽6.37292646
|1 DCT til INR
₹6.53733481
|1 DCT til IDR
Rp1,296.08455135
|1 DCT til KRW
₩109.08532257
|1 DCT til PHP
₱4.32355726
|1 DCT til EGP
￡E.3.89609555
|1 DCT til BRL
R$0.43663799
|1 DCT til CAD
C$0.10552722
|1 DCT til BDT
৳9.29021881
|1 DCT til NGN
₦122.93997599
|1 DCT til UAH
₴3.19258075
|1 DCT til VES
Bs6.193989
|1 DCT til PKR
Rs21.47937741
|1 DCT til KZT
₸39.66217623
|1 DCT til THB
฿2.56706433
|1 DCT til TWD
NT$2.48830126
|1 DCT til AED
د.إ0.28064123
|1 DCT til CHF
Fr0.06270458
|1 DCT til HKD
HK$0.59339944
|1 DCT til MAD
.د.م0.70733825
|1 DCT til MXN
$1.50261585