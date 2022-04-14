Crowny (CRWNY) Tokenomics
Crowny (CRWNY) Information
Crowny has created a new platform to help solve some of the current dilemmas within the world of advertising. Crowny is a platform that will allow brands to create effective campaigns and reach their target audiences with ease and simplicity. These users are enticed to listen to their message by being rewarded through the app. Users will be able to connect to their favourite brands through the Crowny Mobile App, without the risk of privacy breaches.
What Crowny offers:
- A smartphone app which enables users to specify their areas of interest and allows them to follow their favourite brands. This gives them control over the type of content and deals they wish to see, and when they want to see it.
- A secure and private experience via the anonymization of user data.
- The possibility to reach out to consumers in several ways, including push notifications, geofencing and QR codes. The supplied content also includes interactions and gamification elements. Consumers will be more engaged than ever, which in turn will improve the consumer-brand relationship.
- Users will always be rewarded. Not only through the offers they receive, but also for consuming content; paid with $CRWNY tokens and brand loyalty points The biggest challenges of the advertising world includes reduced exposure, increasing costs, and elusive audiences. They are solving these challenges with their platform.
Crowny also offers a free loyalty system to small business owners. The most interesting part of this loyalty system is the $CRWNY token. These rewards play a key role in the Crowny platform. Tokens can eventually be converted to (fiat) currencies, used to purchase products, or set aside as can be held in a wallet.
Crowny (CRWNY) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Crowny (CRWNY), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Crowny (CRWNY) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Crowny (CRWNY) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal CRWNY tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange CRWNY tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår CRWNY's tokenomics, kan du udforske CRWNY tokens live-pris!
CRWNY Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor CRWNY måske er på vej hen? Vores CRWNY prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.