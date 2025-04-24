CorionX Pris (CORX)
Live prisen på CorionX (CORX) i dag er 0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 4.96K USD. CORX til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle CorionX markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
CorionX Prisændring inden for dagen er -4.52%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 95.44M USD
Få opdateringer af CORX til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige CORX prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af CorionX til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af CorionX til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af CorionX til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af CorionX til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|-4.52%
|30 dage
|$ 0
|-5.51%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|-18.12%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af CorionX: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
+0.33%
-4.52%
-39.43%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
CorionX is a modern blockchain platform that acts as a hub for digital assets, and is built to promote the adoption of cryptocurrency stablecoins, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), CBDCs, and other technologies that empower users and reduce reliance on legacy infrastructure. The CorionX (CORX) token is “gas” for the rapidly developing stablecoin and crypto infrastructure and is designed to help incentivize stablecoin and DeFi. adoption ♦️ CorionX is using partners bridges to provide interoperability, fast, secure & cheap transactions and scalability ♦️ CorionX will provide the next generation of mobile payments: This will power cheap, fast, and highly scalable transactions within the community using CorionX, Stablecoins and other ERC 20 tokens. ♦️ CorionX creates the one platform for education, rewards the collaboration of the community and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement. ♦️ Staking without lockup: Holders of the CorionX utility token earn 2.5% quarterly, (10.38% APY) staking rewards without needing to lock up their assets. This is paid on the average CorionX balance held in the user’s ETH wallet, leaving them free to transact and benefit from the token’s utility without missing out on rewards. ♦️ Earning Yields in CeFi and DeFi: CorionX is looking to integrate Centralized Finance and Decentralized Finance solutions to provide easy to use access to mainstream users to earn yields and to extend CorionX utilites. ♦️ CorionX token has a wide range of use cases. It can be used for bounties and reward plans, membership fees, earning rewards, and a whole lot more. ♦️ CorionX token holders can earn discounts and benefits for holding and participating in the CorionX ecosystem.
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 CORX til VND
₫--
|1 CORX til AUD
A$--
|1 CORX til GBP
￡--
|1 CORX til EUR
€--
|1 CORX til USD
$--
|1 CORX til MYR
RM--
|1 CORX til TRY
₺--
|1 CORX til JPY
¥--
|1 CORX til RUB
₽--
|1 CORX til INR
₹--
|1 CORX til IDR
Rp--
|1 CORX til KRW
₩--
|1 CORX til PHP
₱--
|1 CORX til EGP
￡E.--
|1 CORX til BRL
R$--
|1 CORX til CAD
C$--
|1 CORX til BDT
৳--
|1 CORX til NGN
₦--
|1 CORX til UAH
₴--
|1 CORX til VES
Bs--
|1 CORX til PKR
Rs--
|1 CORX til KZT
₸--
|1 CORX til THB
฿--
|1 CORX til TWD
NT$--
|1 CORX til AED
د.إ--
|1 CORX til CHF
Fr--
|1 CORX til HKD
HK$--
|1 CORX til MAD
.د.م--
|1 CORX til MXN
$--