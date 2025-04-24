Cholo Pepe Pris (CHOLO)
Live prisen på Cholo Pepe (CHOLO) i dag er 0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 5.79K USD. CHOLO til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Cholo Pepe markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Cholo Pepe Prisændring inden for dagen er --
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 1.00B USD
Få opdateringer af CHOLO til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige CHOLO prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Cholo Pepe til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Cholo Pepe til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Cholo Pepe til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Cholo Pepe til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|--
|30 dage
|$ 0
|+0.58%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|-26.84%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Cholo Pepe: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
--
--
+14.79%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
Cholo Pepe is a memecoin by the people, for the people. CP's goal is to make $CHOLO a strong community meme coin for the tadpoles, not for the whales. Global marketing will be executed. La raza outreach will start in the hood and ripple out across oceans. - Commitment to Fair Launch - LP Will Be 100% Burned - Transparency of Wallets and Their Designations There will be a creator’s wallet of 4 % for the team (2% for each team member), 8% strictly for marketing and ads, 2% for airdrops and 2% for burns. These address will be provided to the public that way it can be easily tracked. Backstory On Saturday June 15, 2024 in Los Angeles at the intersection of Cesar Chavez Ave and Soto St -- Chaos struck. The ring leader of the disruption, known locally as Cholo Pepe, incited chants of rage from the surrounding crowd while speaking to the ongoing trend of billionaires manipulating meme coin currencies to exacerbate their wealth at the expense of smaller coin holders. “I am fucking tired of seeing these bitch ass nerds steal money. They continue to steal from honest hardworking people. Those people are my neighbors, homies, and mi familia. Stealing from them is stealing from me. You foo’s have been taking advantage of my raza. It’s time me and my homies show you what’s up cabrónes. We’re going to suck you guys dry.” Whisperings of a proletariat meme coin launch constructed by Cholo Pepe and his raza are making waves across working class communities. What do we know right know? Not a lot. Cholo Pepe is keeping his lips tight on details of the new coin—but if the movement at the local level is any indication of the future success of the coin, you’ll want to keep yours eyes open for this one.
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
