Bunni Pris (BUNNI)
Live prisen på Bunni (BUNNI) i dag er 0.01020535 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 7.25M USD. BUNNI til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Bunni markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Bunni Prisændring inden for dagen er --
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 704.39M USD
Få opdateringer af BUNNI til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige BUNNI prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Bunni til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Bunni til USD $ -0.0030913842.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Bunni til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Bunni til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|--
|30 dage
|$ -0.0030913842
|-30.29%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|--
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Bunni: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
--
--
-0.00%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
Bunni v2 helps LPs build yield-maximized, dynamic, and automated liquidity pools. Our rehypothecation hook boosts LP returns by pairing steady APYs from lending vaults with swap fees, driving higher yields to our pools before incentives. • Liquidity Density Functions (LDFs): Enable complex liquidity shapes with constant gas cost swaps. These are really nice and offer more customization than our competitors. For example, we are more gas-efficient and customizable than our competitors. • Shapeshifting: This allows for programmatic shifting, morphing, or switching of liquidity distributions. LPs love this. For stablecoins, we have a custom LDF that will actually allow you to buy the dip! TLDR, you can start with a center-heavy shape and automatically switch to edge-heavy before going back to create deep liquidity at the peg again. • Autonomous rebalancing: Maintains optimal token ratios without external keepers. • am-AMM: Recaptures MEV and optimizes fees via auctions. https://x.com/bunni_xyz/status/1788629395487572246 This is a cool feature for LPs and can give market makers a competitive advantage. They "rent" the rights to swap fees so for arbitrage purposes they are essentially trading without a swap fee, just rent. • Surge fee: Protects against sandwiching. • Rehypothecation: Let's idle liquidity outside of the current price tick earn throughout defi, so we could have an LP pool that rehypos the USDC in your pair to a number of projects. Aave, Yearn, Euler, Morpho, for example would work. They love this because it's essentially a new form of TVL. • Volatility-based swap fee: This is a dynamic fee model that adjusts to price volatility. We can use it by default or automatically if the am-amm doesn't get renters. • Auto-compounding: Automatically reinvests fees into liquidity positions.
