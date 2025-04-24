Bugna Pris (BGA)
Live prisen på Bugna (BGA) i dag er 0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 81.49K USD. BGA til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Bugna markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Bugna Prisændring inden for dagen er +0.90%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 47.04B USD
Få opdateringer af BGA til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige BGA prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Bugna til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Bugna til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Bugna til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Bugna til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|+0.90%
|30 dage
|$ 0
|+13.24%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|-16.04%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Bugna: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
+9.28%
+0.90%
-32.27%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
Bugna Coin is an advanced blockchain project that focuses on building a decentralized and sustainable ecosystem. As the first memecoin built on the kHeavyhash network, Bugna Coin leverages this innovative technology to provide secure and transparent financial solutions. Unlike typical cryptocurrencies, Bugna Coin is part of a broader ecosystem that includes NFTs, gaming, and smart contract support. By integrating these elements, Bugna Coin aims to offer a unique experience for users, combining entertainment and utility within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. One of the standout features of Bugna Coin is its focus on NFTs and gaming, creating a dynamic ecosystem where users can engage with digital assets in multiple ways. Through the development of decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts, Bugna Coin supports an array of financial and entertainment services. Users can buy, sell, and trade NFTs, participate in gaming experiences, and utilize Bugna Coin in various decentralized financial operations, all within a secure and cost-effective environment. As the first memecoin on the kHeavyhash network, Bugna Coin emphasizes community-driven growth and interaction. The memecoin aspect adds a fun and engaging layer to the project, attracting users from various backgrounds, including gaming and NFT enthusiasts. With fast transaction speeds and low fees, Bugna Coin ensures that users can participate in the ecosystem with ease, whether through gaming, NFTs, or smart contract-powered financial tools. In addition to its technical advantages, Bugna Coin's broader ecosystem is designed to create long-term value for its community. Users can engage in staking, farming, and other decentralized activities to grow their assets while also enjoying the entertainment aspects brought by the NFT and gaming sectors. The development team is also committed to education, helping users better understand blockchain technology and how it can be applied to everyday life. With a long-term vision, Bugna Coin not only focuses on delivering short-term products and services but also aims to build a strong and sustainable user base. The project actively seeks strategic partnerships and continues to expand its ecosystem, positioning Bugna Coin as a unique and notable blockchain project that bridges the gap between memecoins, NFTs, gaming, and decentralized finance.
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
