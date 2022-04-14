BOGUS (BOGUS) Tokenomics

BOGUS (BOGUS) Tokenomics

BOGUS (BOGUS) Information

BOGUS is a lifestyle coin that is aimed at normalizing and humanizing the cryptocurrency trading industry. We believe many culturecoins are driven around hype or the picture of an animal; instead, we are driven by a thesis that everything is BOGUS and to create a community where members feel empowered to share examples in their life that is BOGUS.

We are also using the token to reflect on the industry and create awareness on how we've grown and matured. For example, on our roadmap, we are developing a program to collect "valueless" non-fungible token art -- or create a BOGUS art collection as we say. Art that was previously sold for exorbitant amounts, many NFTs are now worthless, at least financially. While they may no longer maintain financial value, those tokens retain value in being historical artifacts in the digital art space. Nevertheless, the early speculative nature of NFTs was BOGUS, so the goal of this art collection is to self-reflect on the industries BOGUS behavior while honoring the art created by artists.

Overall, our goal is steady growth that is focused on the community and embracing what is BOGUS in this world.

BOGUS (BOGUS) Tokenomics og prisanalyse

Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for BOGUS (BOGUS), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.

Markedsværdi:
$ 48.17K
$ 48.17K
Samlet udbud
$ 828.48M
$ 828.48M
Cirkulerende forsyning
$ 828.48M
$ 828.48M
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
$ 48.17K
$ 48.17K
Alle tiders Høj:
$ 0.00803313
$ 0.00803313
Alle tiders Lav:
$ 0.00003293
$ 0.00003293
Nuværende pris:
$ 0
$ 0

BOGUS (BOGUS) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases

At forstå tokenomics for BOGUS (BOGUS) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.

Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:

Samlet udbud

Det maksimale antal BOGUS tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.

Cirkulerende forsyning

Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.

Maksimal Forsyning

Det hårde loft for, hvor mange BOGUS tokens der kan være i alt.

FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):

Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.

Inflationsrate:

Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.

Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?

Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.

Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.

Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nu hvor du forstår BOGUS's tokenomics, kan du udforske BOGUS tokens live-pris!

BOGUS Prisprediktion

Vil du vide, hvor BOGUS måske er på vej hen? Vores BOGUS prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.

