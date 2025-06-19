BlockCreate Pris (BLOCK)
Live prisen på BlockCreate (BLOCK) i dag er 0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 0.00 USD. BLOCK til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle BlockCreate markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
BlockCreate Prisændring inden for dagen er -0.03%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 0.00 USD
Få opdateringer af BLOCK til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige BLOCK prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af BlockCreate til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af BlockCreate til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af BlockCreate til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af BlockCreate til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|-0.03%
|30 dage
|$ 0
|-30.95%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|-15.24%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af BlockCreate: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
-0.32%
-0.03%
-13.10%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
What is the project about? Blockcreate is a blockchain, play-to-win game with actual blocks. Powered by Algorand, each Block is a physical light-emitting cube that performs as an asset on the Blockchain. Be strategic, create Teams, and build a collection of Blocks to win rewards. What makes your project unique? The Block starts competing the day it is created, generally 2 days to 2 weeks before it is shipped. Each block has a unique Power, Charge and Blockchain. The Blocks are shipped at random. Each player will not know the attributes of the Block until it arrives and the codes are revealed. The higher the Power, the more competitive the Block. A secured Block starts competing in Solo Competitions the day it is created. If a Player is strategically determined, they can form teams and join powers to increase their collective charge. The stronger the Team, the more valuable the Blockchain, the greater the rewards. Players can compete in Solo Competitions or Teams in varying Tiers of competitiveness. History of your project. Sales began Oct. 21st 2021, Blocks began as a competitive game with reward incentives. Since the start of the game, the project developed tiers of teams for competitions. The project has expanded to include an NFI/NFT market. What’s next for your project? Blocks the Game, is an online third-person MMO RPG survival game. What can your token be used for? In-Game currency, Asset's, NFT's, NFI's
At forstå tokenomics for BlockCreate (BLOCK) kan give dybere indsigt i dets langvarige værdi og vækstpotentiale. Fra hvordan tokens distribueres til hvordan udbuddet styres, afslører tokenomics kernestrukturen i et projekts økonomi. Få mere at vide om BLOCK Tokens omfattende tokenomics nu!
