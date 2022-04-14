blockbank (BBANK) Tokenomics
blockbank (BBANK) Information
What is blockbank ($BBANK)?
Blockbank is the ultimate all-in-one financial management platform providing investors with seamless access to centralized finance, decentralized finance, and neo-banking. This "banking 3.0" platform gives users a crypto-friendly bank account, allowing them to easily manage and transact in both fiat and cryptocurrency, providing them with the freedom to move their money as they see fit. With a wide range of features, a user-friendly interface, and the convenience of having everything in one place, blockbank is the new standard for modern financial management.
blockbank has been at the forefront of innovative financial management since 2018, regularly updating and improving its platform to meet the needs of its growing user base. The latest version of the platform is no exception, boasting new security measures in partnership with Fireblocks and expanded trading options across multiple networks such as Ethereum, Binance, Tron, Cardano and Avalanche. The user-friendly interface allows for easy access and management of a diverse range of assets, making blockbank the go-to choice for forward-thinking investors.
blockbank is dedicated to providing its users with the latest and most innovative financial products and services. One way it achieves this is through continuous cultivation of partnerships with leading crypto projects. These partnerships allow blockbank to stay ahead of the curve in the digital currency industry and offer its users access to cutting-edge financial solutions. Beyond a user-friendly interface and secure platform for managing assets, blockbank's focus on building strong partnerships is a key element in its commitment to delivering the best possible experience for its users.
In short, blockbank is sophisticated made simple. Its powerful ecosystem is carefully balanced with a simple interface making it easy for both experienced and novice investors to grow and manage their finances. blockbank is the ultimate tool for m
blockbank (BBANK) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for blockbank (BBANK), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
blockbank (BBANK) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for blockbank (BBANK) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal BBANK tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange BBANK tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår BBANK's tokenomics, kan du udforske BBANK tokens live-pris!
BBANK Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor BBANK måske er på vej hen? Vores BBANK prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
