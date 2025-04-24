Avian Labs Pris (AVI)
Live prisen på Avian Labs (AVI) i dag er 0.00000445 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 4.45K USD. AVI til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Avian Labs markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Avian Labs Prisændring inden for dagen er --
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 1.00B USD
Få opdateringer af AVI til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige AVI prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Avian Labs til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Avian Labs til USD $ -0.0000000198.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Avian Labs til USD $ -0.0000012843.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Avian Labs til USD $ -0.000004901855427051062.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|--
|30 dage
|$ -0.0000000198
|-0.44%
|60 dage
|$ -0.0000012843
|-28.86%
|90 dage
|$ -0.000004901855427051062
|-52.41%
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Avian Labs: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
--
--
0.00%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
Why Solana? Why Avian Labs? Solana is the blockchain of choice for innovators and visionaries. Known for its lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and unparalleled scalability, Solana is revolutionizing how decentralized applications (dApps) are built and used. At Avian Labs, we harness the full potential of Solana to deliver a suite of powerful tools that empower users to take control of their financial future. Our Core Offerings: Avi-Swap: Experience seamless token swaps with Solana’s unmatched speed and efficiency. Avi-Swap makes trading on Solana as quick and cost-effective as it should be. Avi-Escrow: Built on Solana’s secure and transparent infrastructure, our escrow service ensures safe and reliable project management and milestone payments. Avi-Veil: Leverage Solana’s high throughput and low latency to anonymize your transactions with ease, protecting your privacy without sacrificing speed or cost. AVI Token: At the heart of the Avian Labs ecosystem is the AVI token, purpose-built for the Solana network, offering governance, rewards, and utility across all our services. AviBot: Take advantage of Solana’s capabilities on the go with AviBot, our versatile Telegram bot, giving you instant access to swaps, escrows, and more, directly from your mobile device. Solana-Powered Excellence: At Avian Labs, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on the Solana blockchain. Our platform is designed to provide not just tools, but a complete ecosystem where users can fully leverage the advantages of Solana. Whether it’s lightning-fast swaps, secure escrow services, or private transactions, Avian Labs is your trusted partner on Solana. Leading the Solana Ecosystem: We’re not just building on Solana—we’re shaping its future. Avian Labs is dedicated to becoming the cornerstone of the Solana ecosystem, offering unparalleled solutions that are as scalable and resilient as the network itself. Our products are meticulously crafted to meet the needs of both individual users and enterprise-level clients, making us the go-to choice for anyone looking to harness the power of Solana.
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 AVI til VND
₫0.11710175
|1 AVI til AUD
A$0.0000069865
|1 AVI til GBP
￡0.0000033375
|1 AVI til EUR
€0.000003916
|1 AVI til USD
$0.00000445
|1 AVI til MYR
RM0.0000195355
|1 AVI til TRY
₺0.0001704795
|1 AVI til JPY
¥0.0006353265
|1 AVI til RUB
₽0.00036935
|1 AVI til INR
₹0.000380564
|1 AVI til IDR
Rp0.0754237175
|1 AVI til KRW
₩0.0063571365
|1 AVI til PHP
₱0.0002513805
|1 AVI til EGP
￡E.0.000226772
|1 AVI til BRL
R$0.000025365
|1 AVI til CAD
C$0.000006141
|1 AVI til BDT
৳0.0005406305
|1 AVI til NGN
₦0.007188975
|1 AVI til UAH
₴0.0001857875
|1 AVI til VES
Bs0.00036045
|1 AVI til PKR
Rs0.0012499605
|1 AVI til KZT
₸0.0023080815
|1 AVI til THB
฿0.000148986
|1 AVI til TWD
NT$0.0001447585
|1 AVI til AED
د.إ0.0000163315
|1 AVI til CHF
Fr0.000003649
|1 AVI til HKD
HK$0.0000344875
|1 AVI til MAD
.د.م0.0000411625
|1 AVI til MXN
$0.0000872645