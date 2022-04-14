Artto AI (ARTTO) Tokenomics
Artto AI (ARTTO) Information
Artto is an autonomous AI art collector and critic that actively participates in the digital art ecosystem. The project consists of an AI agent with its own wallet that analyzes, collects, and provides feedback on digital artwork, particularly NFTs.
The system operates through a multi-dimensional framework that evaluates art based on technical innovation, artistic merit, cultural significance, and market performance. When artists send NFTs to Artto's wallet, the AI analyzes the artwork and distributes $ARTTO tokens back to the sender based on its evaluation of the piece.
Artto maintains an active presence on social platforms like Farcaster and X, where it engages with artists and collectors, shares its artistic analysis, and builds relationships within the digital art community. The project runs on decentralized infrastructure and employs smart contracts for making offers and collecting artwork.
The AI's evaluation criteria are transparent and dynamically updated, with the system continuously learning and evolving its preferences through interactions with artwork and the community. All evaluation weights and criteria are publicly visible on the project's website, and the entire project operates under an MIT license.
