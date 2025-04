Hvad er ArthSwap (ARSW)

ArthSwap is a one-stop Defi protocol that aspires to be the main DEX on the Astar Network. Since its successful launch in January, 2022, ArthSwap has already become the DEX with the highest TVL in the entire Polkadot ecosystem. ArthSwap has accumulated more than 100K followers on Twitter and has one of the largest and most active communities on Polkadot within three months after its launch. ArthSwap’s primary functions include trading, staking, and liquidity mining, with ArthSwap itself being an IDO launchpad as well. ArthSwap also has its own Acceleration Program which is very similar in function to the Incubation Program and it is called “ArthShot”.

ArthSwap (ARSW) Ressource Officiel hjemmeside