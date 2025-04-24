Aqua Goat Pris (AQUAGOAT)
Live prisen på Aqua Goat (AQUAGOAT) i dag er 0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 0.00 USD. AQUAGOAT til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Aqua Goat markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er $ 386.02 USD
Aqua Goat Prisændring inden for dagen er +0.56%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 0.00 USD
Få opdateringer af AQUAGOAT til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige AQUAGOAT prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Aqua Goat til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Aqua Goat til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Aqua Goat til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Aqua Goat til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|+0.56%
|30 dage
|$ 0
|-30.30%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|-8.84%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Aqua Goat: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
+0.04%
+0.56%
+6.61%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
AquaGoat is a decentralized frictionless yield-generation utility eco-token. The token operates on an automated liquidity-locking and self-staking direct distribution protocol, providing safe, secure and hassle-free transactions and yield-generation for all holders. AquaGoat is the native utility token of the AquaGoat.Finance ecosystem and will be used for: Network donation pooling and staking E-commerce integration for use in material purchases NFT marketplace transactions APO-yield farming and staking AquaGoat Crypto-Asset exchange Recognizing the harmful impacts of cryptocurrency mining on the environment, AquaGoat focusses on ecological conversation efforts, helping to offset, mitigate, and potentially reverse the damage done by humans and conventional mining processes of the past, all while generating income for network participants. Tokenomics AquaGoat launched with a maximum total supply of 100 Quadrillion on genesis, with 40% of the supply sent to a burn wallet as a deflationary force on the token. Every transaction with AquaGoat incurs a 4% fee - 50% is locked in liquidity, 30% is directly distributed to all holders, and the remaining 20% is burned. With the total amount burned growing over time, the amount of available supply and yield generated decreases as the burn rate increases, forcing currency appreciation and asset-value protection. Background AquaGoat was stealth-launched by an Australian developer on April 7, 2021. Since its inception, an international development team was formed out of investors from the community. Continuing with the community-driven aspect, the development team aims for community involvement and maintains full transparency for the project, holding polls and discussions with the community for key decisions with the project, culminating with a community-led decision to pursue ocean rehabilitation efforts with The Ocean Clean Up. The development team comes from a diverse background of established positions in different sectors and respectable companies, providing their expertise and experience for the mutual benefit of the project and holders. Within 4 days, AquaGoat has attained a strong cult-following, growing to a network of over 1600 holders, with over 1000 members in the community Telegram, and countless others on connected social media pages. AquaGoat's long term goal is to establish itself as an industry leader in the emerging Decentralized Finance sector, focusing on ecological conservation efforts to reduce the man-induced effects of global climate change, while providing economic empowerment for all through an appreciating decentralized yield-generating cryptocurrency.
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 AQUAGOAT til VND
₫--
|1 AQUAGOAT til AUD
A$--
|1 AQUAGOAT til GBP
￡--
|1 AQUAGOAT til EUR
€--
|1 AQUAGOAT til USD
$--
|1 AQUAGOAT til MYR
RM--
|1 AQUAGOAT til TRY
₺--
|1 AQUAGOAT til JPY
¥--
|1 AQUAGOAT til RUB
₽--
|1 AQUAGOAT til INR
₹--
|1 AQUAGOAT til IDR
Rp--
|1 AQUAGOAT til KRW
₩--
|1 AQUAGOAT til PHP
₱--
|1 AQUAGOAT til EGP
￡E.--
|1 AQUAGOAT til BRL
R$--
|1 AQUAGOAT til CAD
C$--
|1 AQUAGOAT til BDT
৳--
|1 AQUAGOAT til NGN
₦--
|1 AQUAGOAT til UAH
₴--
|1 AQUAGOAT til VES
Bs--
|1 AQUAGOAT til PKR
Rs--
|1 AQUAGOAT til KZT
₸--
|1 AQUAGOAT til THB
฿--
|1 AQUAGOAT til TWD
NT$--
|1 AQUAGOAT til AED
د.إ--
|1 AQUAGOAT til CHF
Fr--
|1 AQUAGOAT til HKD
HK$--
|1 AQUAGOAT til MAD
.د.م--
|1 AQUAGOAT til MXN
$--