Apertum Pris (APTM)
Live prisen på Apertum (APTM) i dag er 1.65 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 5.44M USD. APTM til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Apertum markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Apertum Prisændring inden for dagen er -3.07%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 3.30M USD
Få opdateringer af APTM til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige APTM prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Apertum til USD $ -0.052311698651872.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Apertum til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Apertum til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Apertum til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ -0.052311698651872
|-3.07%
|30 dage
|$ 0
|--
|60 dage
|$ 0
|--
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Apertum: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
+0.09%
-3.07%
-8.94%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
Apertum is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain built as a Subnet on Avalanche, designed to support scalable and efficient decentralized applications (dApps) with a strong focus on long-term sustainability. The network leverages the Avalanche consensus protocol, ensuring high throughput and low-latency transaction finality. Apertum also incorporates an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible architecture, enabling seamless interoperability with Ethereum-based projects and the migration of decentralized applications (dApps) to its platform. The core of the Apertum ecosystem is driven by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), allowing the community to actively participate in protocol governance. This DAO-driven approach ensures that key decisions regarding the platform’s development, upgrades, and ecosystem management are made collaboratively, prioritizing the needs of the users and developers within the network. Apertum’s deflationary model is a key feature that distinguishes it from many other blockchains. Transaction fees are partially burned, reducing the overall supply of APTM tokens over time. This deflationary mechanism helps to increase the scarcity of the token, contributing to its value retention and long-term sustainability. The network has a capped total supply of 2.1 billion APTM tokens, with 2 billion tokens mined through periodic halvings, ensuring predictable and controlled inflation. Since its launch on January 30, 2025, Apertum has seen significant adoption. By Q1 2025, the network surpassed 25,000 unique wallet addresses. The combined trading volume across centralized exchanges (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX) exceeded $2 million per day, a clear indication of growing market interest and liquidity. Additionally, several memecoins launched on the Apertum blockchain have seen liquidity surpassing $200,000, demonstrating the platform’s potential for diverse use cases, including community-driven projects. The Apertum network also supports smart contract deployment, empowering developers to create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) across a range of sectors, including finance, gaming, and social platforms. With a focus on scalability and security, Apertum aims to provide a reliable platform for the next generation of digital assets and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Looking ahead, Apertum is committed to expanding its ecosystem and improving the interoperability with other blockchain networks. Future upgrades will focus on enhancing transaction throughput, expanding support for cross-chain operations, and further developing the DAO governance model to empower the community. In summary, Apertum is a scalable, secure, and community-driven Layer 1 blockchain designed to foster innovation in decentralized applications while ensuring long-term sustainability through a deflationary token model.
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 APTM til VND
₫43,419.75
|1 APTM til AUD
A$2.574
|1 APTM til GBP
￡1.2375
|1 APTM til EUR
€1.452
|1 APTM til USD
$1.65
|1 APTM til MYR
RM7.2435
|1 APTM til TRY
₺63.162
|1 APTM til JPY
¥235.3065
|1 APTM til RUB
₽137.511
|1 APTM til INR
₹140.844
|1 APTM til IDR
Rp27,966.0975
|1 APTM til KRW
₩2,350.425
|1 APTM til PHP
₱93.3075
|1 APTM til EGP
￡E.84.0345
|1 APTM til BRL
R$9.3885
|1 APTM til CAD
C$2.277
|1 APTM til BDT
৳200.4585
|1 APTM til NGN
₦2,652.7215
|1 APTM til UAH
₴68.8875
|1 APTM til VES
Bs133.65
|1 APTM til PKR
Rs463.4685
|1 APTM til KZT
₸855.8055
|1 APTM til THB
฿55.3245
|1 APTM til TWD
NT$53.691
|1 APTM til AED
د.إ6.0555
|1 APTM til CHF
Fr1.353
|1 APTM til HKD
HK$12.7875
|1 APTM til MAD
.د.م15.2625
|1 APTM til MXN
$32.373