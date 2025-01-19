Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomics
Melania Meme (MELANIA) Information
Melania memes are digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA. and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. https://melaniameme.com/ is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.
Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Melania Meme (MELANIA), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af Melania Meme (MELANIA)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan MELANIA tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Overview
- Blockchain: Solana
- Token Address:
FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 MELANIA
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: Fungible SPL token on Solana
- Initial Circulation: 250,000,000 tokens at launch (25% of total supply)
- Minting: All tokens were created at genesis; no ongoing inflation or minting.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock/Lock Details
|Recipient/Use Case
|Liquidity
|10%
|100% unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event)
|DEX liquidity pools
|Public Distribution
|15%
|100% unlocked at TGE
|Public sale/airdrop
|Team Vesting
|35%
|1 month lock, then 10% unlock, 90% linear over 12 mo.
|Team & advisors
|Treasury
|20%
|100% unlocked at 13 months
|Project treasury
|Community
|20%
|100% unlocked at 13 months
|Community/incentives
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: $MELANIA is a meme coin and digital collectible, intended as an expression of support for the Melania brand and associated artwork.
- Utility: No explicit utility, governance, or fee-sharing. Not designed as an investment, security, or for ecosystem development.
- Acquisition: Can be purchased on DEXs (e.g., Raydium, Serum) or via the official website using debit card or crypto.
- Incentives: No staking, yield, or rewards for holding. Community and treasury allocations may be used for future engagement or promotional activities, but no formal incentive program is defined.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
Team Vesting Schedule
- Day 1–30: Initial lock period (no team tokens unlocked)
- Day 30: 10% of team allocation unlocked (3.5% of total supply)
- Months 2–13: Remaining 90% of team allocation vests linearly (approx. 2.625% of total supply per month)
- Month 13: Full team vesting completed
Other Allocations
- Liquidity & Public Distribution: Fully unlocked at TGE (January 19, 2025)
- Treasury & Community: Fully unlocked after 13 months (February 18, 2026)
Unlocking Table (Key Events)
|Date
|Allocation
|Amount Unlocked
|Unlock Type
|Notes
|2025-01-19
|Liquidity
|100,000,000
|Instant
|10% at TGE
|2025-01-19
|Public Distribution
|150,000,000
|Instant
|15% at TGE
|2025-02-18
|Team Vesting
|35,000,000
|Instant
|10% of team allocation (3.5% total)
|2025-02-18–2026-01-18
|Team Vesting
|26,250,000/month
|Monthly
|Linear vesting (90% of team allocation)
|2026-02-18
|Treasury
|200,000,000
|Instant
|20% unlocked after 13 months
|2026-02-18
|Community
|200,000,000
|Instant
|20% unlocked after 13 months
Additional Notes
- No Locking for Holders: There is no staking, user lockup, or yield mechanism for regular holders.
- No Explicit Incentive Mechanism: The token is not designed to provide dividends, interest, or other forms of compensation.
- Transparency Concerns: Reports indicate a high concentration of supply among team wallets and some insider selling, which has led to community concerns about transparency and long-term value.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|All tokens minted at genesis; no ongoing inflation
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage/Incentive
|Meme coin, digital collectible, no explicit utility or rewards
|Locking
|Team tokens locked 1 month, then linear vesting; treasury/community locked 13 months
|Unlocking
|See unlocking table above
References
- Official Website: melaniameme.com
- Solana Token Address:
FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P
Implications and Considerations
- Aggressive Unlock Schedule: The relatively short vesting period for the team (13 months) and large allocations to insiders may increase selling pressure and volatility, as observed in price history.
- No Ecosystem Utility: $MELANIA is positioned purely as a meme coin, with no roadmap for utility, governance, or ecosystem development.
- Community Risk: High concentration of supply and lack of formal incentives or utility may limit long-term community engagement and price stability.
- Market Behavior: The token’s value is driven by speculation, social media trends, and association with public figures, rather than fundamental utility.
Caution: $MELANIA is a speculative asset with no underlying product or service, and its tokenomics favor early insiders. Prospective participants should exercise caution and not treat it as an investment.
Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Melania Meme (MELANIA) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal MELANIA tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange MELANIA tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår MELANIA's tokenomics, kan du udforske MELANIA tokens live-pris!
