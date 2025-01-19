Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomics

Få vigtig indsigt i Melania Meme (MELANIA), herunder dens tokenforsyning, distributionsmodel og markedsdata i realtid.
Melania Meme (MELANIA) Information

Melania memes are digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA. and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. https://melaniameme.com/ is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.

Officiel hjemmeside:
https://melaniameme.com/
Block Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomics og prisanalyse

Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Melania Meme (MELANIA), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.

Markedsværdi:
$ 172.21M
Samlet udbud
--
Cirkulerende forsyning
$ 842.50M
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
--
Alle tiders Høj:
$ 45
Alle tiders Lav:
$ 0.1664164719097275
Nuværende pris:
$ 0.2044
Dybdegående Token-struktur af Melania Meme (MELANIA)

Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan MELANIA tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.

Overview

  • Blockchain: Solana
  • Token Address: FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P
  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 MELANIA

Issuance Mechanism

  • Type: Fungible SPL token on Solana
  • Initial Circulation: 250,000,000 tokens at launch (25% of total supply)
  • Minting: All tokens were created at genesis; no ongoing inflation or minting.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyUnlock/Lock DetailsRecipient/Use Case
Liquidity10%100% unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event)DEX liquidity pools
Public Distribution15%100% unlocked at TGEPublic sale/airdrop
Team Vesting35%1 month lock, then 10% unlock, 90% linear over 12 mo.Team & advisors
Treasury20%100% unlocked at 13 monthsProject treasury
Community20%100% unlocked at 13 monthsCommunity/incentives

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: $MELANIA is a meme coin and digital collectible, intended as an expression of support for the Melania brand and associated artwork.
  • Utility: No explicit utility, governance, or fee-sharing. Not designed as an investment, security, or for ecosystem development.
  • Acquisition: Can be purchased on DEXs (e.g., Raydium, Serum) or via the official website using debit card or crypto.
  • Incentives: No staking, yield, or rewards for holding. Community and treasury allocations may be used for future engagement or promotional activities, but no formal incentive program is defined.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Team Vesting Schedule

  • Day 1–30: Initial lock period (no team tokens unlocked)
  • Day 30: 10% of team allocation unlocked (3.5% of total supply)
  • Months 2–13: Remaining 90% of team allocation vests linearly (approx. 2.625% of total supply per month)
  • Month 13: Full team vesting completed

Other Allocations

  • Liquidity & Public Distribution: Fully unlocked at TGE (January 19, 2025)
  • Treasury & Community: Fully unlocked after 13 months (February 18, 2026)

Unlocking Table (Key Events)

DateAllocationAmount UnlockedUnlock TypeNotes
2025-01-19Liquidity100,000,000Instant10% at TGE
2025-01-19Public Distribution150,000,000Instant15% at TGE
2025-02-18Team Vesting35,000,000Instant10% of team allocation (3.5% total)
2025-02-18–2026-01-18Team Vesting26,250,000/monthMonthlyLinear vesting (90% of team allocation)
2026-02-18Treasury200,000,000Instant20% unlocked after 13 months
2026-02-18Community200,000,000Instant20% unlocked after 13 months

Additional Notes

  • No Locking for Holders: There is no staking, user lockup, or yield mechanism for regular holders.
  • No Explicit Incentive Mechanism: The token is not designed to provide dividends, interest, or other forms of compensation.
  • Transparency Concerns: Reports indicate a high concentration of supply among team wallets and some insider selling, which has led to community concerns about transparency and long-term value.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceAll tokens minted at genesis; no ongoing inflation
AllocationSee allocation table above
Usage/IncentiveMeme coin, digital collectible, no explicit utility or rewards
LockingTeam tokens locked 1 month, then linear vesting; treasury/community locked 13 months
UnlockingSee unlocking table above

References

  • Official Website: melaniameme.com
  • Solana Token Address: FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P

Implications and Considerations

  • Aggressive Unlock Schedule: The relatively short vesting period for the team (13 months) and large allocations to insiders may increase selling pressure and volatility, as observed in price history.
  • No Ecosystem Utility: $MELANIA is positioned purely as a meme coin, with no roadmap for utility, governance, or ecosystem development.
  • Community Risk: High concentration of supply and lack of formal incentives or utility may limit long-term community engagement and price stability.
  • Market Behavior: The token’s value is driven by speculation, social media trends, and association with public figures, rather than fundamental utility.

Caution: $MELANIA is a speculative asset with no underlying product or service, and its tokenomics favor early insiders. Prospective participants should exercise caution and not treat it as an investment.

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases

At forstå tokenomics for Melania Meme (MELANIA) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.

Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:

Samlet udbud

Det maksimale antal MELANIA tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.

Cirkulerende forsyning

Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.

Maksimal Forsyning

Det hårde loft for, hvor mange MELANIA tokens der kan være i alt.

FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):

Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.

Inflationsrate:

Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.

Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?

Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.

Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.

Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nu hvor du forstår MELANIA's tokenomics, kan du udforske MELANIA tokens live-pris!

Sådan køber du MELANIA

Er du interesseret i at tilføje Melania Meme (MELANIA) til din portefølje? MEXC understøtter forskellige metoder til at købe MELANIA, herunder kreditkort, bankoverførsler og peer-to-peer-handel. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, gør MEXC det nemt og sikkert at købe krypto.

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Prishistorik

Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for MELANIA hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.

MELANIA Prisprediktion

Vil du vide, hvor MELANIA måske er på vej hen? Vores MELANIA prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.

Ansvarsfraskrivelse

Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.