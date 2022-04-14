Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) Tokenomics

Få vigtig indsigt i Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS), herunder dens tokenforsyning, distributionsmodel og markedsdata i realtid.
USD

Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) Information

KEKIUS MAXIMUS is a frog-themed meme automatically generated by Grok.

Officiel hjemmeside:
https://kekiusmaximus.vip
Block Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x26e550ac11b26f78a04489d5f20f24e3559f7dd9

Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) Tokenomics og prisanalyse

Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.

Markedsværdi:
$ 29.89M
Samlet udbud
--
Cirkulerende forsyning
$ 1.00B
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
--
Alle tiders Høj:
$ 0.3988
Alle tiders Lav:
$ 0.000040926540333548
Nuværende pris:
$ 0.029885
Dybdegående Token-struktur af Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)

Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan KEKIUS tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.

Kekius Maximus is a memecoin project with multiple versions and communities on different blockchains (notably Solana, Ethereum, and BSC). The following analysis synthesizes the available information on its token economics, focusing on the version at kekiusmaximus.vip and related sources.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Fair Launch: Kekius Maximus was launched as a fair launch memecoin, meaning there was no presale, private sale, or VC allocation. All tokens were made available to the public at launch.
  • Total Supply: The total supply is consistently cited as 1,000,000,000 (1 billion) tokens across the main versions.
  • Deflationary Mechanisms: Some versions mention deflationary features, such as token burns, but the primary supply is fixed at launch.

Allocation Mechanism

  • No Team/VC Allocation: There is no evidence of tokens reserved for the team, advisors, or investors. The entire supply was made available to the community.
  • Liquidity Provision: 100% of the liquidity pool (LP) tokens were reportedly burnt, ensuring that the liquidity cannot be withdrawn by the deployers.
  • No Taxes: The token operates with a 0% transaction tax, meaning no fees are taken on transfers or trades.

Example Allocation Table

Allocation CategoryPercentageDetails
Public (Fair Launch)100%All tokens available at launch
Team/VC/Advisors0%None reserved
Liquidity Pool100%LP tokens burnt
Transaction Tax0%No tax on transfers

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Community & Meme Utility: The primary use is as a meme token, fostering community engagement, meme creation, and social interaction.
  • Holder Rewards: Some versions mention rewards for loyal holders, but no explicit staking or yield mechanism is described.
  • Ecosystem Participation: The token is used for community events, meme contests, and potentially for accessing exclusive content (e.g., bi-weekly stories/comics).
  • No Explicit Governance or Staking: There is no mention of governance rights or staking mechanisms in the official documentation.

Locking Mechanism

  • No Lockups or Vesting: There are no lockups, vesting schedules, or delayed unlocks. All tokens are liquid and tradable from launch.
  • LP Burn: The only "lock" is the burning of LP tokens, which permanently locks liquidity in the decentralized exchange pool.

Unlocking Time

  • Immediate Unlock: All tokens are unlocked and available at launch. There are no future unlock events or vesting cliffs.

Summary Table

MechanismDescription
IssuanceFair launch, 1B total supply, no presale/private sale
Allocation100% to public, 0% team/VC, LP tokens burnt
Usage/IncentivesMeme utility, community engagement, no explicit staking or governance
LockingNo token lockups; LP tokens burnt to lock liquidity
UnlockingAll tokens unlocked at launch; no vesting or future unlocks

Additional Context and Implications

  • Transparency & Decentralization: The fair launch and LP burn are designed to maximize transparency and minimize the risk of rug pulls or centralized control.
  • Speculative Nature: As a pure memecoin, value is driven by community hype, social media trends, and viral events (e.g., Elon Musk's X handle change).
  • No Intrinsic Yield: There are no built-in yield, staking, or governance features, which is typical for meme tokens.
  • Market Volatility: The absence of lockups or vesting means all tokens can be traded immediately, contributing to high volatility and susceptibility to pump-and-dump cycles.

Limitations

  • No On-Chain Vesting Data: There is no on-chain or official documentation of vesting or unlock schedules, as all tokens are unlocked at launch.
  • Multiple Versions: There are several Kekius Maximus tokens on different chains and with different communities. This summary focuses on the most prominent and original version as referenced by kekiusmaximus.vip.

References

  • Kekius Maximus Official Site
  • Kekius Maximus on Solana
  • Kekius Maximus on BSC
  • Kekius Maximus Coin

In conclusion, Kekius Maximus exemplifies the pure meme token model: fair launch, no team or VC allocation, no vesting, and all tokens unlocked and tradable from day one. Its economics are designed for maximum community participation and transparency, but also come with the risks and volatility typical of memecoins.

Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases

At forstå tokenomics for Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.

Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:

Samlet udbud

Det maksimale antal KEKIUS tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.

Cirkulerende forsyning

Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.

Maksimal Forsyning

Det hårde loft for, hvor mange KEKIUS tokens der kan være i alt.

FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):

Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.

Inflationsrate:

Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.

Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?

Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.

Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.

Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nu hvor du forstår KEKIUS's tokenomics, kan du udforske KEKIUS tokens live-pris!

Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.