Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Tokenomics
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Information
Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan CHILLGUY tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Overview
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a memecoin inspired by the viral Chill Guy meme, featuring a relaxed, anthropomorphic dog. The project is community-centric, aiming to foster a culture of calm and humor in the crypto space. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Coin Offering (ICO): The largest portion of tokens (33%) was distributed during the ICO phase, providing immediate liquidity and broad initial distribution.
- Progressive Unlocking: The remaining tokens are released in phases, following a linear or staggered schedule from mid-2025 to mid-2029, ensuring a gradual increase in circulating supply and minimizing the risk of sudden market shocks.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Description
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33
|Immediate distribution to public participants during the ICO
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24
|For ecosystem growth, community rewards, and development
|Team
|20
|Vested to incentivize long-term commitment from core contributors
|Existing Investors
|13
|Gradually vested to early backers/private sale participants
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6
|Reserved for exchange listings and liquidity provision
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4
|For partnerships, grants, and ecosystem support
|Livestreaming
|3
|Marketing and platform promotion activities
|Foundation
|2
|For long-term sustainability and project management
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: CHILLGUY is primarily a memecoin, designed for holding, trading, and community engagement. There is no evidence of additional utility such as staking, governance, or protocol fees.
- Incentives: The allocation to community and ecosystem initiatives (24%) suggests ongoing rewards, airdrops, or grants to incentivize participation and growth. However, there is no explicit mechanism for earning fees, dividends, or staking rewards.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Team and existing investor allocations are subject to standard vesting periods, which are designed to prevent large token dumps and align long-term interests.
- Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: These are locked and released gradually to ensure responsible management and sustained project development.
Unlocking Time
- Timeline: Token unlocking occurs progressively from July 2025 through July 2029.
- Linear/Staggered Release: The percentage of unlocked tokens increases steadily over this period, with 100% of the supply unlocked by mid-2029.
- Immediate Unlock: The ICO allocation (33%) was made available immediately at launch, while other categories follow the vesting schedule.
Summary Table: Token Allocation and Unlocking
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking Schedule
|Notes
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33
|Immediate
|Largest initial distribution
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24
|Gradual (2025-2029)
|For rewards, growth, and development
|Team
|20
|Gradual (2025-2029)
|Standard vesting to prevent dumps
|Existing Investors
|13
|Gradual (2025-2029)
|Vested to align with long-term interests
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6
|As needed
|For exchange listings and liquidity
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4
|Gradual (2025-2029)
|For partnerships and grants
|Livestreaming
|3
|As needed
|For marketing and platform promotion
|Foundation
|2
|Gradual (2025-2029)
|For sustainability and management
Implications and Analysis
- Stability and Growth: The vesting and gradual unlocking mechanisms are designed to foster long-term stability, prevent sudden supply shocks, and incentivize ongoing participation.
- Community Focus: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, highlighting the project's emphasis on organic growth and engagement.
- Limited Utility: As a memecoin, CHILLGUY's primary value proposition is its cultural and community appeal rather than technical or financial utility.
Limitations
- No Explicit Staking or Governance: There is no evidence of staking, governance, or protocol fee mechanisms.
- Speculative Nature: As with most memecoins, the value and utility are largely driven by community sentiment and viral appeal rather than intrinsic utility.
Conclusion
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) employs a classic memecoin tokenomics model with a strong focus on community, gradual unlocking, and long-term alignment of interests. The structured vesting and allocation mechanisms are designed to support sustainable growth, while the lack of advanced utility features positions it firmly as a speculative, community-driven asset.
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal CHILLGUY tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange CHILLGUY tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår CHILLGUY's tokenomics, kan du udforske CHILLGUY tokens live-pris!
Sådan køber du CHILLGUY
Er du interesseret i at tilføje Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) til din portefølje? MEXC understøtter forskellige metoder til at købe CHILLGUY, herunder kreditkort, bankoverførsler og peer-to-peer-handel. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, gør MEXC det nemt og sikkert at købe krypto.
Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) Prishistorik
Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for CHILLGUY hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.
CHILLGUY Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor CHILLGUY måske er på vej hen? Vores CHILLGUY prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.
Køb Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)
Beløb
1 CHILLGUY = 0.05079 USD