AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) Tokenomics

AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) Tokenomics

Få vigtig indsigt i AI Agent Layer (AIFUN), herunder dens tokenforsyning, distributionsmodel og markedsdata i realtid.
USD

AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) Information

AI Agent Layer supports a dynamic ecosystem of autonomous AI agents. On the platform, you can create AI agents by leveraging data from X and user-provided information. Each AI Agent is tokenized and integrated with the ecosystem’s native token ($AIFUN). Key features: Create AI Agents - Create AI Agents based on personalized Twitter personas or your own descriptions. Unlock Real Value - Each AI Agent is automatically tokenized. When the bonding curve hits 100% the token becomes tradable on DEX. $AIFUN Liquidity Boost - Every AI Agent creation and purchase contributes to the liquidity pool of our native token, $AIFUN.

Officiel hjemmeside:
https://aiagentlayer.com/
Hvidbog:
https://aifun-1.gitbook.io/aiagentlayer
Block Explorer:
https://basescan.org/token/0xbDF317F9C153246C429F23f4093087164B145390

AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) Tokenomics og prisanalyse

Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for AI Agent Layer (AIFUN), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.

Markedsværdi:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Samlet udbud
$ 500.00M
$ 500.00M$ 500.00M
Cirkulerende forsyning
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
$ 1.33M
$ 1.33M$ 1.33M
Alle tiders Høj:
$ 0.149
$ 0.149$ 0.149
Alle tiders Lav:
$ 0.002002206972348531
$ 0.002002206972348531$ 0.002002206972348531
Nuværende pris:
$ 0.00266
$ 0.00266$ 0.00266

Dybdegående Token-struktur af AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)

Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan AIFUN tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.

The token economics of the AI Agent Layer—exemplified by platforms such as Virtuals Protocol—are designed to ensure fair distribution, incentivize long-term participation, and align the interests of creators, users, and the broader ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms:

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Agent Offering (IAO):
    • New AI agents are launched via an IAO, where creators lock a specified amount of the platform’s native token (e.g., $VIRTUAL).
    • Locking these tokens triggers the minting of a new fungible token representing the agent (e.g., $SWIFT for an agent named SWIFT).
    • All agent tokens are added to a liquidity pool, paired with the platform token, upholding a fair launch with no pre-mine or insider allocation.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryDescriptionExample (Virtuals Protocol)
Creator/Agent OwnerReceives ownership of the locked liquidity pool for the agent token100% of initial liquidity pool
Community/UsersCan purchase agent tokens via the bonding curve and participate in governanceOpen to all, no insider allocation
Platform Treasury/RewardsNot explicitly allocated in IAO; incentives may be distributed via usageN/A in IAO, but possible in future
  • Fair Launch Principle:
    • No pre-mine or insider allocation; all tokens are distributed via the liquidity pool.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Token Utility:
    • Agent tokens are used for governance (e.g., voting on agent upgrades).
    • Tokens may grant access to agent services or share in agent-generated revenue.
  • Incentives:
    • Users are incentivized to participate in governance and agent improvement.
    • The creator is incentivized by ownership of the liquidity pool, which is locked for a long period (see below).

Locking Mechanism

  • Liquidity Pool Lock:
    • The liquidity pool created for each agent token (paired with the platform token) is locked for ten years.
    • The creator holds ownership of the locked liquidity, ensuring long-term commitment and discouraging short-term speculation.
  • Validation Power:
    • Initially, validation power for agent upgrades is delegated to a bot for efficiency, but ultimately rests with the liquidity pool owner.

Unlocking Time

  • Liquidity Unlock:
    • The liquidity pool is locked for a fixed period of ten years from creation.
    • After ten years, the creator regains access to the liquidity, aligning incentives for sustained agent development and ecosystem stability.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceIAO: Lock platform tokens, mint agent tokens, create liquidity pool
Allocation100% to liquidity pool (no pre-mine/insiders); open to all via bonding curve
Usage/IncentiveGovernance, access to services, revenue sharing, long-term creator incentives
LockingLiquidity pool locked for 10 years; creator owns locked liquidity
UnlockingLiquidity unlocks after 10 years; validation power initially delegated, then to owner

Design Principles and Implications

  • Fairness: No pre-mine or insider allocations; all participants have equal opportunity at launch.
  • Long-Term Alignment: Ten-year lock on liquidity ensures creators are committed to the agent’s success and ecosystem health.
  • Decentralized Governance: Token holders participate in agent upgrades and platform decisions.
  • Stability: The long lock period and bonding curve mechanism help prevent sudden supply shocks and price manipulation.

References

  • Virtuals Protocol Whitepaper: Initial Agent Offering Mechanism
  • Virtuals Protocol Whitepaper: Fair Launch Principles

This structure is representative of leading AI Agent Layer protocols and may be adapted or extended by other projects in the space. Always consult the specific protocol’s documentation for precise details.

AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases

At forstå tokenomics for AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.

Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:

Samlet udbud

Det maksimale antal AIFUN tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.

Cirkulerende forsyning

Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.

Maksimal Forsyning

Det hårde loft for, hvor mange AIFUN tokens der kan være i alt.

FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):

Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.

Inflationsrate:

Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.

Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?

Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.

Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.

Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nu hvor du forstår AIFUN's tokenomics, kan du udforske AIFUN tokens live-pris!

Sådan køber du AIFUN

Er du interesseret i at tilføje AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) til din portefølje? MEXC understøtter forskellige metoder til at købe AIFUN, herunder kreditkort, bankoverførsler og peer-to-peer-handel. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, gør MEXC det nemt og sikkert at købe krypto.

AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) Prishistorik

Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for AIFUN hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.

AIFUN Prisprediktion

Vil du vide, hvor AIFUN måske er på vej hen? Vores AIFUN prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.

Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?

MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.

Over 4,000 handelspar på tværs af spot- og futuresmarkeder
Hurtigste token-noteringer blandt CEX'er
#Likviditet nr. 1 på tværs af branchen
Laveste gebyrer, understøttet af 24/7 kundeservice
100%+ gennemsigtighed i tokenreserven for brugermidler
Ultra-lave adgangsbarrierer: køb krypto med kun 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Køb krypto med kun 1 USDT: Din nemmeste vej til krypto!

Ansvarsfraskrivelse

Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.