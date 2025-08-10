2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
New Investment Bank Law in El Salvador Opens Doors to Bitcoin Products

The new Investment Bank Law will allow so-called “sophisticated investors” to take advantage of innovative opportunities, which may include bitcoin or crypto-based products issued to seek funding, thereby opening the doors to a more dynamic crypto ecosystem in El Salvador. Investment Bank Law Puts Bitcoin Front and Center in El Salvador The newly approved Investment […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/10 16:30
An employee in Shenzhen colluded with others to use a Trojan horse to steal more than 3 million USDT from the company and was eventually sentenced to four years in prison.

PANews reported on August 10th that according to the Shenzhen Futian District People's Procuratorate, in March 2024, an employee of a Shenzhen company colluded with others to use a Trojan
PANews2025/08/10 16:26
XRP Is Predicted to Reach $5, Seize the Cloud Mining Opportunity and Easily Earn $100,000 per Month!

CryptoNews2025/08/10 16:00
Michael Saylor: Bitcoin will outperform the S&P 500 for the “infinite future”

PANews reported on August 10th that according to Cointelegraph, Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), said in an interview with Bloomberg: "I think there's a wave of innovation
PANews2025/08/10 15:50
Lee Ka-chiu: The total number of registered Hong Kong companies exceeds 1.5 million, a record high

PANews reported on August 10th that, according to Xinhua News Agency, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee stated on the 10th that as of the end of July, the total
PANews2025/08/10 15:34
Bitcoin Miner Cleanspark Posts Record $257M Profit, Faces $185M Tariff Dispute

In Q2 of 2025, U.S. bitcoin miner Cleanspark reported a revenue of $198.6 million, marking a 90% increase from $104.1 million in the same period last year. Q2 Financial Performance In the second quarter of this year, U.S. bitcoin miner Cleanspark’s revenue soared to $198.6 million, an increase of more than 90% from the $104.1 […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/10 14:30
James Wynn: I once lost control due to excessive leverage and external attention, but this is a lesson, not a mistake

PANews reported on August 10 that crypto trader James Wynn tweeted, "There are no such things as mistakes, only lessons. I've learned from everything in life that could be considered
PANews2025/08/10 13:33
Understanding the SEC’s August 2025 Update Regarding Crypto Staking

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Corporation Finance issued a staff statement on August 5, 2025, addressing certain liquid staking activities, marking a key follow-up to its May 29, 2025 Protocol Staking Statement. Read the full statement here. The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael Handelsman for Kelman.Law. What […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/10 13:30
AguilaTrades has closed its BTC and ETH long positions, with a profit of approximately $11.29 million

PANews reported on August 10th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, AguilaTrades has closed its long positions in BTC (40x leverage) and ETH (25x leverage), generating a profit of $11.29
PANews2025/08/10 13:09
S&P Global: July US CPI data will be a key economic indicator in the new week

PANews reported on August 10th that, according to Jinshi, S&P Global stated that the July US CPI data will be a key economic indicator for the coming week. Markets are
PANews2025/08/10 11:59

Trendene nyheder

Mere

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Most Investors Participating in Bank of America's Global Fund Manager Survey Still Have *Zero* Cryptocurrency Exposure

Arbitrum DAO's Ethereum treasury has grown by approximately 36% month-over-month, currently reaching 22,500 ETH.

Bitcoin Treasury Capital launches a 105 BTC convertible stock loan program