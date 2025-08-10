MEXC Exchange
Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again; Strategy may disclose increased holdings next week
PANews reported on August 10 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released Bitcoin Tracker information on the X platform and may disclose increased holdings next
PANews
2025/08/10 19:10
Crypto Critic Schiff Says Bitcoin Is ‘Useful’—Just Not for Him
Economist and crypto critic Peter Schiff recently gave a surprising endorsement for bitcoin donations to Ron Paul, who celebrated his 90th birthday on August 9. In a post on X, Schiff stated that such donations are “actually something useful” because the Ron Paul Institute can simply convert the cryptocurrency to fiat currency and “put it […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 18:30
AguilaTrades, a whale, started shorting ETH with 25x leverage 20 minutes ago.
PANews reported on August 10 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring, the whale AguilaTrades started shorting ETH. He started shorting ETH with 25x leverage 20 minutes ago and
PANews
2025/08/10 18:18
Top Bitcoin Casino – Guide for Plinko for Beginners [August 2025]
Top Bitcoin Casinos – Guide for Plinko for Beginners [August 2025] Discover the Best Bitcoin Casinos for Plinko in 2025 At Bitcoin.com, we have curated and rated the leading Bitcoin casinos where you can enjoy thrilling Plinko games. Our experts evaluate everything from game variety and user experience to transaction speed and bonus offerings. Plinko, […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 18:04
Hybrid L2 BOB Raises $9.5 Million in Latest Funding Round to Advance Bitcoin DeFi Development
Build on Bitcoin (BOB), a hybrid Layer two (L2) blockchain, has successfully raised a total of $21 million through a series of strategic funding rounds since December 2024, with recent backing from investors including Castle Island Ventures, Ledger Cathay Capital, Rockawayx, and Sats Ventures. The latest funding round raised $9.5 million, demonstrating strong confidence from […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 17:59
Solana Ecosystem Domain Name Service SNS: Genesis Airdrop Applications End Tomorrow
PANews reported on August 10th that Solana Name Service (SNS), the domain name service of the Solana ecosystem, announced on the X platform that the Genesis Airdrop will end tomorrow.
PANews
2025/08/10 17:34
Milei to Curb Treasury’s Ability to Print Money for Financing Public Spending
Argentina’s President Javier Milei stated that he will introduce a resolution to stop the Treasury from issuing money to finance public spending in the budget. Milei explained that this measure is aimed at protecting the current surplus and deepening his zero-deficit policies. President Milei Vows to Curb Money Issuance for Public Spending Argentina has become […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 17:30
The White House crypto chief is unhappy that top US banks still prohibit wealth management platforms from accessing Bitcoin ETFs.
PANews reported on August 10th that David Sacks, the White House director of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, posted on the X platform expressing dissatisfaction with the fact that many US
PANews
2025/08/10 17:18
Analyst: ETH price target is now $20,000, or may reach a new high within 1-2 weeks
PANews reported on August 10th that according to Cointelegraph, market sentiment has risen again after ETH broke through the $4,000 mark for the first time since the end of 2024.
PANews
2025/08/10 17:05
Today's Fear and Greed Index is 69, and market sentiment is still in a greedy state.
PANews reported on August 10 that according to Alternative data, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index rose to 69 today, compared to 67 yesterday, and market sentiment remains in a
PANews
2025/08/10 16:57
