Strategy: Today marks the fifth anniversary of the company's adoption of Bitcoin strategy

PANews reported on August 10 that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), a US-listed company, posted on the X platform: Today marks the fifth anniversary of the company's adoption of the Bitcoin strategy.
PANews2025/08/10 21:29
Data: APT, ARB, AVAX and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which APT unlocking value is approximately US$52.1 million

PANews reported on August 10th that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as APT, ARB, and AVAX will see large amounts of unlocking next week, including: Aptos (APT) will
PANews2025/08/10 21:02
XYZVerse prepares for explosive launch that could mint 5,000 new millionaires

XYZVerse, the first all-sports-themed memecoin, is nearing its major exchange debut after raising over $15 million in its presale. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/10 21:00
Tether CEO: Smart Development Platform QVAC is about to launch health testing

PANews reported on August 10th that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced in a post on the X platform that the intelligent development platform QVAC has begun health testing and is
PANews2025/08/10 20:37
AguilaTrades, a whale, has a floating profit of $34,000 on its ETH short position.

PANews reported on August 10 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the giant whale AguilaTrades increased its Ethereum short position by 25 times to 20,000 ETH,
PANews2025/08/10 20:29
Ethereum Co-founder: Fund Management Companies May Push ETH Market Cap to Surpass BTC Within a Year

According to PANews on August 10, Ethereum co-founder and Consensys CEO Joe Lubin said, "Money management companies may push ETH's market value to surpass BTC within a year."
PANews2025/08/10 20:25
Huajian Medical launches "Global Enhanced Ethereum (ETH) Vault" strategy

PANews reported on August 10 that Huajian Medical (01931.HK) issued an announcement that the group’s latest strategic upgrade and dimensional upgrading initiative - after the board of directors’ resolution, the
PANews2025/08/10 20:23
AguilaTrades increased its ETH short position with 25x leverage, with a notional value of $83.7 million.

PANews reported on August 10 that according to Ember's monitoring, whale contract trader AguilaTrades increased his ETH short position with 25x leverage. The current nominal value of the position is
PANews2025/08/10 20:19
Biometric ID Platform Humanity Protocol Launches Mainnet, Enhancing Privacy-First Digital Identity

Humanity Protocol has officially launched its mainnet, introducing a unified identity layer that connects Web2 credentials with decentralized Web3 services through zero-knowledge Transport Layer Security (zkTLS). This technology allows users to verify credentials, such as job titles or university transcripts, without exposing personal data. At launch, travelers can link frequent-flyer and loyalty accounts from major […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/10 19:30
Boom Foundation: BOOM Airdrop Phase 2 Snapshot Completed

PANews reported on August 10th that the Boom Foundation announced on the X platform that the second phase snapshot of the BOOM airdrop has been taken. In this phase, 60%
PANews2025/08/10 19:22

