Biometric ID Platform Humanity Protocol Launches Mainnet, Enhancing Privacy-First Digital Identity

Humanity Protocol has officially launched its mainnet, introducing a unified identity layer that connects Web2 credentials with decentralized Web3 services through zero-knowledge Transport Layer Security (zkTLS). This technology allows users to verify credentials, such as job titles or university transcripts, without exposing personal data. At launch, travelers can link frequent-flyer and loyalty accounts from major […]