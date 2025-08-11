2025-08-17 Sunday

Latam Insights: Brazil Discusses Strategic Reserve; El Salvador Passes Bitcoin-Friendly Banking Law

Latam Insights: Brazil Discusses Strategic Reserve; El Salvador Passes Bitcoin-Friendly Banking Law

Welcome to Latam Insights, a compilation of the most relevant crypto news from Latin America over the past week. In this week’s edition, the Brazilian Congress prepares to discuss a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill, El Salvador passes a bitcoin-friendly investment bank law, and the Brazilian CBDC drops its bitcoin element. Brazilian Lawmakers to Discuss Strategic […]
Bitcoin.com News 2025/08/11 06:05
Inside the Powerhouse: The 50 Most Profitable Bitcoin Miners, Aug. 9-10, 2025

Inside the Powerhouse: The 50 Most Profitable Bitcoin Miners, Aug. 9-10, 2025

At today’s bitcoin price and network difficulty, and with electricity costs set at just $0.02 per kilowatt-hour, a select group of mining rigs pull in serious profits—these are the top 50 machines doing it best in August 2025. Power, Profit, and Precision: Today’s Top 50 BTC Mining Machines The economics of bitcoin (BTC) mining can […]
Bitcoin.com News 2025/08/11 05:01
Embargo ransomware group nets $34.2m within a year: TRM Labs

Embargo ransomware group nets $34.2m within a year: TRM Labs

The Embargo ransomware group has stolen $34.2 million since emerging in April 2024, targeting victims across the healthcare, business services, and manufacturing.
Crypto.news 2025/08/11 03:00
Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum Expands Support for SUI

Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum Expands Support for SUI

Sygnum Bank that it will support the SUI cryptocurrency, enhancing access for professional and institutional clients to the Sui ecosystem. As the banking partner for the Sui Foundation, Sygnum has fully integrated SUI into its regulated banking platform, offering services such as custody, trading, and staking. The launch of SUI staking in August will provide […]
Bitcoin.com News 2025/08/11 02:53
SpacePay vs Traditional POS Systems: Why the Presale Token Could Disrupt the $100B Retail Market

SpacePay vs Traditional POS Systems: Why the Presale Token Could Disrupt the $100B Retail Market

Many retail stores today mostly rely on traditional POS systems, which are now worth more than $100 billion. These are the machines you swipe or tap your card on when you make a payment. They’ve been around for years, and most people are used to them. They are largely simple to use, widely accepted, and.. The post SpacePay vs Traditional POS Systems: Why the Presale Token Could Disrupt the $100B Retail Market appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins 2025/08/11 02:18
Indian court declines bail for suspect in $228m crypto fraud

Indian court declines bail for suspect in $228m crypto fraud

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has rejected bail for Abhishek Sharma, an alleged suspect involved in a $228 million cryptocurrency fraud case in India. The scam victimized over 80,000 investors across Himachal Pradesh and neighboring states. In rejecting the bail…
Crypto.news 2025/08/11 01:55
From $2,265 to $47 Million: 2012 Bitcoin Stash Jumps Back Into Action

From $2,265 to $47 Million: 2012 Bitcoin Stash Jumps Back Into Action

This weekend, with bitcoin trading 4.2% higher than last week, a quartet of long-forgotten wallets from June and July 2012 sprang to life, shifting 400 BTC valued at $47.45 million — their first move in more than 13 years. Vintage Bitcoin Revival: 400 Coins From 2012 Reemerge Although August hasn’t yet matched July’s streak of […]
Bitcoin.com News 2025/08/11 01:45
Bo Hines, White House crypto adviser, resigns: What we know

Bo Hines, White House crypto adviser, resigns: What we know

That was fast. Bo Hines exits the Council of Advisors on Digital Assets after serving only seven months. Here's what we know so far.
Crypto.news 2025/08/11 01:13
SHIB's rise in 2025 is too slow, this crypto could rally 50x before SHIB hits a new ATH

SHIB’s rise in 2025 is too slow, this crypto could rally 50x before SHIB hits a new ATH

With SHIB lagging, LILPEPE’s stage 9 presale at $0.0018 offers built-in ROI and 50x potential. #partnercontent
Crypto.news 2025/08/11 00:52
Goldman Strategist Favors Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin as 'Stores-of-Value' Amid Market Swings

Goldman Strategist Favors Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin as ‘Stores-of-Value’ Amid Market Swings

Goldman Sachs’ Tony Pasquariello maintains a core portfolio strategy favoring U.S. tech stocks, traditional and digital “stores-of-value” like bitcoin, a modest dollar short, and global curve steepeners despite recent market volatility. Goldman Hedge Fund Chief Sees 3 ‘Stores-of-Value’ Holding Key Role in Portfolio Mix According to Pasquariello’s insights shared by Zerohedge, the global head of […]
Bitcoin.com News 2025/08/11 00:30

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Most Investors Participating in Bank of America's Global Fund Manager Survey Still Have *Zero* Cryptocurrency Exposure

Arbitrum DAO's Ethereum treasury has grown by approximately 36% month-over-month, currently reaching 22,500 ETH.

Bitcoin Treasury Capital launches a 105 BTC convertible stock loan program