MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
A whale/institution once again increased its holdings by over $200 million in ETH, currently holding over $900 million in ETH
PANews reported on August 11th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a whale/institution has added another 49,533 ETH (worth $210.68 million) from Galaxy Digital and FalconX. Currently, the whale holds
Dele
PANews
2025/08/11 08:10
An Ethereum developer was detained in Türkiye for allegedly helping others abuse Ethereum.
PANews reported on August 11th that, according to BeInCrypto, an Ethereum developer known as "Fede's Intern" was detained in Izmir, Turkey, on suspicion of helping others "abuse" Ethereum. In a
Dele
PANews
2025/08/11 08:06
Top Bitcoin Casinos – USA [August 2025]
Explore Top Bitcoin Casinos for USA Players in August 2025 Discover USA’s Leading Bitcoin Casinos This August 2025 At Bitcoin.com, we’ve meticulously reviewed and ranked the most reliable Bitcoin casinos available to players in the USA. Our team of experts evaluates everything from game variety and user experience to security, deposit options, and bonus offerings. […]
GAME
$23.7532
+3.20%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.02799
+23.26%
USA
$0.0000008885
-2.29%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 08:04
U.S. Treasury Secretary: Leading the search for Powell's successor
PANews reported on August 11 that according to CCTV News, on August 10 local time, U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said that he is leading the search for a successor to
U
$0.02275
-10.78%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/11 07:44
TRM Labs: Embargo Ransomware Group Transfers $34 Million in Cryptocurrency Since April
PANews reported on August 11th that according to Cointelegraph, blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs stated that a ransomware group called Embargo has transferred over $34 million in ransom-related cryptocurrency since
Dele
PANews
2025/08/11 07:39
Crypto executives: At least one Bitcoin user is kidnapped every week, and the frequency of attacks will increase during bull markets
According to PANews on August 11th, SatoshiLabs founder Alena Vranova warned of an increasing number of hacking attacks, physical assaults, and kidnappings targeting Bitcoin and cryptocurrency holders. "Every week, at
BULL
$0.002131
-43.59%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/11 07:24
Russian hacker group GreedyBear recently stole over $1 million in cryptocurrency by forging MetaMask wallets
PANews reported on August 11 that according to Decrypt, Koi Security, based in the United States and Israel, reported that the Russian hacker group GreedyBear used 150 "weaponized Firefox extensions",
Dele
PANews
2025/08/11 07:15
Another Win for XRP as Ripple Secures New SEC Waiver, Accelerating Institutional Adoption
XRP gains fresh momentum after Ripple secures a new SEC waiver removing a Regulation D disqualification, paving the way for institutional integration, accelerating adoption, boosting capital-raising opportunities, and strengthening market confidence. Ripple Scores Another SEC Victory, Fueling XRP’s Push Into Institutional Portfolios The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) granted Ripple Labs a waiver on […]
D
$0.03647
+2.55%
U
$0.02275
-10.78%
XRP
$3.1354
+1.13%
PUSH
$0.03914
+0.59%
GAINS
$0.02785
+1.05%
WIN
$0.00006338
+1.74%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 07:05
LayerZero Foundation proposes to acquire Stargate cross-chain bridge and its token STG for $110 million
PANews reported on August 11th that The Block reported that the LayerZero Foundation proposed to acquire the Stargate cross-chain bridge and its STG token for $110 million. Under the terms
Dele
PANews
2025/08/11 07:02
The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September is 90.7%.
PANews reported on August 11th that according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in September is 9.3%, and the probability of a
Dele
PANews
2025/08/11 06:57
Trendene nyheder
Mere
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Most Investors Participating in Bank of America's Global Fund Manager Survey Still Have *Zero* Cryptocurrency Exposure
Arbitrum DAO's Ethereum treasury has grown by approximately 36% month-over-month, currently reaching 22,500 ETH.
Bitcoin Treasury Capital launches a 105 BTC convertible stock loan program