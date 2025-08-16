MEXC Exchange
JPMorgan Chase believes stablecoins will experience exponential growth, and Ethereum fits this trend
PANews reported on August 16 that The Ether Machine published an article on the X platform stating that JPMorgan Chase believes that stablecoins will show exponential growth. Ethereum adapts to
PANews
2025/08/16 19:34
Google Play’s New Rules for Crypto Apps: What You Need to Know
Law and Ledger is a news segment focusing on crypto legal news, brought to you by Kelman Law – A law firm focused on digital asset commerce. The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael Handelsman for Kelman.Law. Google Play’s Policy Update Earlier this week, Google Play unveiled a dramatic policy update: […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 19:30
QCP: The recent correction in the crypto market is relatively healthy, and the overall upward trend will not be affected
PANews reported on August 16th that the QCP report stated that the release of US PPI data essentially eliminated the possibility of a 50 basis point interest rate cut. Regarding
PANews
2025/08/16 19:19
Next week's macro outlook: Powell will "fight" the market's expectations of rate cuts
PANews reported on August 16 that the U.S. economic data over the past week was mixed, causing the market's expectations for the Fed's interest rate cuts to continue to fluctuate.
PANews
2025/08/16 19:16
The market value of Bitmine's Ethereum holdings exceeds $5 billion
PANews reported on August 16th that according to data from StrategyEthreserve, US-listed Bitmine's Ethereum holdings have reached approximately 1.2 million, with a market value exceeding $5 billion, reaching $5.12 billion
PANews
2025/08/16 18:50
A Bitcoin OG whale has been silent for 5 years and has transferred 3,000 BTC.
According to a PANews report on August 16, Lookonchain published an article on the X platform stating that after a five-year hiatus, a Bitcoin OG whale named "19D5J8" transferred 3,000
PANews
2025/08/16 18:05
Ethereum Foundation-linked wallets sold 7,294 ETH at an average price of $4,558 over the past three days
According to PANews on August 16, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a wallet associated with the Ethereum Foundation (0xF39d) sold 7,294 ETH at an average price of $4,558 over the past
PANews
2025/08/16 17:54
Ethereum ETF inflows hit 8-day streak as markets eye $5k price breakout
The U.S.-based exchange-traded funds are once again on a winning streak, strengthening market confidence in Ethereum ETF inflows and the asset’s price trajectory. Ethereum ETF inflows recorded another day of inflows on August 14, pulling a combined $639.6 million according…
Crypto.news
2025/08/16 17:47
Hedera tokenization expands with new institutional fund offerings through KAIO
KAIO is bringing three major funds—including BlackRock ICS US Dollar Liquidity Fund—onto Hedera, expanding the network’s RWA tokenization ecosystem. According to a press release shared with crypto.news, KAIO, an Abu Dhabi-based infrastructure provider for regulated real-world assets, has expanded its…
Crypto.news
2025/08/16 17:44
Federal Reserve Shutters Group That Policed Banks’ Crypto Activities
The US Federal Reserve Board said it will close its “novel activities supervision program,” a group set up in 2023 to monitor banks’ involvement with companies in the crypto space.
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/16 17:32
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Most Investors Participating in Bank of America's Global Fund Manager Survey Still Have *Zero* Cryptocurrency Exposure
Arbitrum DAO's Ethereum treasury has grown by approximately 36% month-over-month, currently reaching 22,500 ETH.
Bitcoin Treasury Capital launches a 105 BTC convertible stock loan program