MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Infini: No legal action if attackers return $49.5 million
PANews reported on August 11th that the Infini team announced on-chain that they were demanding the return of the stolen funds ($49.5 million) by 20:00 (GMT+8) on August 13th. The
Dele
PANews
2025/08/11 14:26
FTX/Alameda redeemed $35.52 million of SOL an hour ago, possibly to pay compensation to creditors.
PANews reported on August 11th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored FTX/Alameda's redemption of 190,832.4 SOL tokens, valued at $35.52 million, from staking accounts an hour ago. Based on previous on-chain transactions, this
SOL
$194.96
+3.26%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/11 14:09
Reuters: Rumble considers acquiring German AI cloud company Northern Data for nearly $1.2 billion
PANews reported on August 11th that Reuters reported that US video platform and cloud services provider Rumble is considering acquiring German artificial intelligence cloud group Northern Data for approximately $1.17
CLOUD
$0.08039
-0.82%
AI
$0.1278
+1.34%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/11 14:01
Turkey detains Ethereum developer over alleged role in network misuse
An Ethereum developer known as “Fede’s Intern” has been detained in Izmir, Turkey, after authorities accused him of helping individuals “misuse” the Ethereum network. On Aug. 11, the Argentine crypto researcher shared on X that Turkish authorities informed his lawyer…
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/11 13:53
Executive Order Opens Crypto for 401(k) Investors
On August 7, 2025, the White House issued a long-awaited executive order titled “Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors.” For the first time, U.S. retirement savers will be permitted to allocate a portion of their 401(k) accounts to certain alternative investments—including private equity, real estate, and digital assets such as cryptocurrencies. The following […]
K
$0.2186
-0.72%
U
$0.02275
-10.78%
WHITE
$0.000621
+10.83%
REAL
$0.049
-0.14%
HOUSE
$0.022063
+9.99%
ORDER
$0.1358
+5.27%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 13:30
Ant Group denies rumors of co-building the world's first rare earth RMB stablecoin with the People's Bank of China and China Rare Earth Group
PANews reported on August 11th that according to Jinshi, Ant Group has noticed a message on the Internet claiming that "Ant Group, the People's Bank of China, and China Rare
RARE
$0.05709
+2.33%
PEOPLE
$0.01982
+2.69%
ANT
$0.0003396
+78.73%
BANK
$0.06261
-1.94%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/11 13:14
An Ethereum IC0 participant sold 2,300 ETH and currently holds 1,623 ETH
According to PANews on August 11, according to Lookonchain monitoring, an Ethereum ICO participant obtained 20,000 ETH (cost $6,200, now worth $86.6 million), and sold 2,300 ETH (US$9.91 million) 20
ETH
$4,564.49
+3.84%
NOW
$0.00716
--%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/11 13:07
Strategy's Bitcoin purchase marks its fifth anniversary, with its stock price increasing by approximately 2,600%.
PANews reported on August 11th that Strategy celebrated its fifth anniversary of its first Bitcoin purchase, a move that helped its stock price surge nearly 2,600% since 2020, breaking out
MOVE
$0.1397
+1.89%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/11 13:03
Crypto Market Weekly Summary (August 4-10): Institutional Funds Shift to ETH, RWA Track Continues to Heat Up
I. Macro Liquidity Monetary liquidity has improved. Federal Reserve officials have expressed renewed concerns about the latest signs of weakness in the US labor market, reinforcing market expectations of an
ETH
$4,564.49
+3.84%
RWA
$0.005623
+18.62%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/11 13:00
A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.
PANews reported on August 11th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x5D2F deposited $6 million in USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position. His current holdings
Dele
PANews
2025/08/11 12:39
Trendene nyheder
Mere
Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Most Investors Participating in Bank of America's Global Fund Manager Survey Still Have *Zero* Cryptocurrency Exposure
Arbitrum DAO's Ethereum treasury has grown by approximately 36% month-over-month, currently reaching 22,500 ETH.
Bitcoin Treasury Capital launches a 105 BTC convertible stock loan program