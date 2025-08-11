Crypto ETP Inflows Rebound to $1.57B on 401(k) Approval, ETH Hits Record $8.2B YTD: CoinShares

After a sharp mid-year slowdown, digital asset investment products roared back into positive territory last week, attracting $572 million in fresh capital, according to CoinShares. The reversal followed early-week outflows of $1 billion, which the firm’s Head of Research, James Butterfill, attributed to weak U.S. payroll data fuelling growth concerns. 📈 Digital asset investment products returned to inflows last week, totalling US$572M. @ethereum led the inflows with US$268M closely followed by @Bitcoin with US$260M. @solana , XRP ( @Ripple ), and @NEARProtocol posted US$21.8M, US$18.4M, and US$10.1M respectively. 🇺🇸 + US$608M… pic.twitter.com/GALfUKcBsM — CoinShares (@CoinSharesCo) August 11, 2025 Sentiment shifted sharply after the U.S. government announced plans to permit digital assets in 401(k) retirement accounts, sparking $1.57 billion of inflows in the latter half of the week. Volumes in crypto ETPs were 23% lower than the previous month, reflecting the seasonal slowdown over the summer. Regionally, the U.S. led with $608 million in inflows, while Canada added $16.5 million. Europe remained cautious, with Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland recording combined outflows of $54.3 million. Ethereum Hits Record $8.2B YTD Inflows Ethereum investment products saw the strongest investor interest, attracting $268 million in inflows — the highest of any asset last week. This pushed year-to-date inflows to a record $8.2 billion and assets under management (AUM) to an all-time high of $32.6 billion, an 82% rise in 2025, according to CoinShares. Provider data shows iShares ETFs USA was the largest beneficiary overall, pulling in $294 million for the week and $26.86 billion year-to-date. Grayscale Investments saw $87 million in inflows despite $1.45 billion in YTD outflows, while Bitwise Funds Trust added $95 million. By contrast, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund recorded $55 million in weekly outflows and $316 million in YTD inflows. Bitcoin Rebounds as Short Positions Unwind Bitcoin regained momentum after two weeks of losses, registering $260 million in inflows. Short Bitcoin products saw $4 million in outflows, signalling reduced bearish positioning among investors. Among providers, ProShares ETFs USA recorded $35 million in weekly inflows, while CoinShares XBT Provider AB saw $16 million in outflows, extending its year-to-date withdrawals to $414 million. The “Other” category, which includes smaller or niche issuers, contributed a notable $151 million in inflows for the week. Altcoins See Targeted Gains Outside of Bitcoin and Ethereum, selected altcoins also attracted capital. Solana products drew $21.8 million in inflows, XRP took in $18.4 million, and Near added $10.1 million. These moves suggest continued interest in layer-1 and cross-border payment solutions, even as overall market volumes remain subdued. The latest data highlights a market still sensitive to macroeconomic signals but capable of rapid sentiment shifts when regulatory clarity improves. As Butterfill notes, the approval of digital assets for 401(k) plans could be a structural driver for inflows in the months ahead, particularly if traditional asset managers expand their offerings.