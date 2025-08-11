2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Rumble Mulls €1B Northern Data Takeover as Peak Mining Set for $235M Sale

Rumble Mulls €1B Northern Data Takeover as Peak Mining Set for $235M Sale

Rumble Inc. (Nasdaq: RUM), the $2 billion video-sharing and cloud services provider, said it is exploring an all-stock acquisition of Germany’s bitcoin mining and AI data center operator Northern Data. This article is from Theminermag, a trade publication for the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on the latest news and research on institutional bitcoin mining companies. […]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08039-0.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1277+1.26%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13731+2.05%
Arrland
RUM$0.0003713+1.33%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 21:30
Bezos' space company Blue Origin will accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payments

Bezos' space company Blue Origin will accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payments

PANews reported on August 11 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin announced that it will accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment methods. The specific
Bluefin
BLUE$0.08172+2.00%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1579+0.50%
Dele
PANews2025/08/11 21:18
ENS multi-signature wallet transferred nearly 142,000 ENS to trading platforms

ENS multi-signature wallet transferred nearly 142,000 ENS to trading platforms

PANews reported on August 11 that according to Embers, a multi-signature wallet of ENS transferred out 141,937 ENS (about 4.02 million US dollars) within 20 minutes, of which 72,437 went
Multichain
MULTI$0.08301-4.73%
ENS
ENS$27.21+3.57%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02849+3.14%
Dele
PANews2025/08/11 21:14
DOGE, SHIB soar but market eyes LBRETT for 15,000% gains

DOGE, SHIB soar but market eyes LBRETT for 15,000% gains

While DOGE, SHIB ride the wave, Layer Brett’s Ethereum Layer 2 tech and massive staking rewards are positioning it as the next 100x memecoin. #partnercontent
holoride
RIDE$0.001138--%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001325+2.00%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.007292-12.62%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+1.05%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6146+1.26%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23864+4.40%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/11 21:11
Roundhill Re-Approves MEME Theme ETF

Roundhill Re-Approves MEME Theme ETF

PANews reported on August 11th that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote that Roundhill has resubmitted its MEME-themed ETF, having previously closed a similarly named product. While ETF relaunches are
Memecoin
MEME$0.002004+1.67%
Dele
PANews2025/08/11 21:10
The Smarter Web Company Completes New Subscription Funding Round of £7.62 Million

The Smarter Web Company Completes New Subscription Funding Round of £7.62 Million

PANews reported on August 11th that The Smarter Web Company (AQUIS: SWC | OTCQB: TSWCF | FRA: 3M8) announced the completion of a subscription for 3,452,086 new ordinary shares, raising
Dele
PANews2025/08/11 21:07
A look at the century-long evolution of US 401(k) pension investment strategies

A look at the century-long evolution of US 401(k) pension investment strategies

Author: Chen Mo cmDeFi On August 7, 2025, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing 401(k) retirement savings plans to invest in more diversified assets, including private equity,
Sidekick
K$0.2186-0.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.466+4.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10056+0.60%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1357+5.19%
Dele
PANews2025/08/11 21:00
The company's MCVT increased its holdings by over 5.6 million SUI, and its treasury holdings exceeded 81.87 million.

The company's MCVT increased its holdings by over 5.6 million SUI, and its treasury holdings exceeded 81.87 million.

PANews reported on August 11th that, according to BusinessWire, Nasdaq-listed company MCVT (NASDAQ: MCVT) disclosed that its SUI treasury has reached 81,871,794 tokens, with a total value of approximately $316
SUI
SUI$3.87+3.12%
Dele
PANews2025/08/11 20:56
WLFI invests 7.5% of token supply to boost ALT5 Sigma’s treasury bid

WLFI invests 7.5% of token supply to boost ALT5 Sigma’s treasury bid

Nasdaq-listed ALT5 Sigma is set to adopt World Liberty Financial’s native token as a treasury asset as it taps the project’s executives to join its board. According to a Monday press release, the Trump-backed DeFi venture World Liberty Financial is…
CreatorBid
BID$0.07776+18.39%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.466+4.17%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.13261-2.60%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001775+0.85%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01581+4.01%
Sigma
SIGMA$0.01531+5.52%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/11 20:54
Zoth Receives $15 Million in Strategic Investment from Bolts Capital to Promote RWA on-chain

Zoth Receives $15 Million in Strategic Investment from Bolts Capital to Promote RWA on-chain

PANews reported on August 11th that the blockchain protocol Zoth announced it has received a $ 15 million strategic funding commitment from Bolts Capital to accelerate the development of its
Allo
RWA$0.005623+18.62%
Dele
PANews2025/08/11 20:50

Trendene nyheder

Mere

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Most Investors Participating in Bank of America's Global Fund Manager Survey Still Have *Zero* Cryptocurrency Exposure

Arbitrum DAO's Ethereum treasury has grown by approximately 36% month-over-month, currently reaching 22,500 ETH.

Bitcoin Treasury Capital launches a 105 BTC convertible stock loan program